The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Collusion in a cafe: ACT company slapped with $1.5m fine for tender rigging

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated June 6 2024 - 7:35am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the largest building automation companies in Canberra has been fined $1.5 million by the Federal Court for attempting to rig the tender process to upgrade the building management system at the National Gallery of Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.