'Place for all Australians'

THE Acton Peninsula will house a revamped version of Ngurra, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural precinct that stalled after being announced by the Morrison government in 2022.
The Canberra Times can reveal Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney will deliver the precinct at the site of the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies, after consultation with traditional owners in the region.
"Ngurra will be a place where Australians - including us - students, and international visitors can learn, experience and engage with over 65,000 years of culture, tradition, and story," Ms Burney will say in a speech to the AITSIS Summit in Melbourne.
Ngurra is an indigenous word that appears in many different Aboriginal languages around Australia and means "home", "country" or "place of belonging".
While the original plan announced by Ms Burney's Coalition predecessor Ken Wyatt would have relocated the AITSIS to the Parliamentary Triangle, it will remain in Acton and be upgraded and expanded to include a National Indigenous Knowledge and Cultural Centre.
The project is funded with $316 million allocated in the 2022 federal budget.
