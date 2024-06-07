Apres-ski chalet is modified to create a winter wonderland

When the roof on this 35 square metre ski villa in Mount Buller was upgraded, it created a new second floor attic with a window that filled the space with northern light. The owners engaged Tsai Design to design the attic and access stair, and it was here the team spotted an opportunity to dramatically improve the entire villa and après-ski experience.
"Our design began with the impractical attic space at the roof and wall junction," said Jack Chen, architect and designer at Tsai Design.
"Too low for any significant use or storage, it was wasted space, but filled with natural light. We removed a section of the attic floor to create a double-height void over the first floor."
The elevated living room now has treetop views, the snow gums and alpine surrounds inspiring the soft interior palette, with grey furnishings, timber joinery, thick carpet and a fireplace creating a cosy atmosphere.
"Every inch and corner are crucial in small-footprint planning, so we designed the galley kitchen and attic staircase to occupy the same space," said Chen.
"The custom dining table also serves double duty. Glass panels in the tabletop and floor let light into the downstairs bunkroom, which has no windows, and the chain-linkable base illuminates a fiery glow, as if mimicking the real fireplace."
An air-locked mudroom (with custom ski racks), thermally broken double glazing and a heat recovery system improve the villa's insulation, comfort and energy efficiency.
"We are immensely proud to have bought a greater abundance of space and light to the villa," said Chen.
