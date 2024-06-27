Rebel with a cause and the ultimate guide to finding your people

Khin's sister Theda has a strange illness and a euthanasia drug locked in a box under her bed. Her doctor thinks her problem is purely physical, and so does she, but Khin is not so sure. He knows what they both went through growing up in Perth - it wasn't welcoming back then for a Burmese-Australian family. With Theda's condition getting worse, Khin heads off to the United States. He needs to sort things out with his ex-partner. Once there, events take a very odd turn, and he finds himself in court. This family story is about care, truth and the hardest choices - and what happens when realities clash. How do we balance responsibility for others with what we owe ourselves?