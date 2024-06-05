The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Graphic Content

No mental illness for alleged murderer of 78yo wife, report finds

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated June 5 2024 - 5:28pm, first published 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A grandfather who allegedly fatally stabbed his 78-year-old wife nine times in the chest was not suffering from a diagnosed mental illness, an assessment has found.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.