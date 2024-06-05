No mental illness for alleged murderer of 78yo wife, report finds

A grandfather who allegedly fatally stabbed his 78-year-old wife nine times in the chest was not suffering from a diagnosed mental illness, an assessment has found.
The alleged murderer, Manfred Uhle, 86, is accused of killing his wife of 60 years at their Gordon home.
On Sunday morning, police found the body of Wanda Uhle with a forensic doctor identifying nine incised wounds to her chest, along with multiple additional injuries to her body.
On Wednesday, Manfred Uhle faced the ACT Magistrates Court via audio-visual link from a separate room within the courthouse.
The 86-year-old was wearing a white face mask, with the man's lawyer saying he had COVID.
"That's my daughter there," he could be heard saying while referring to family members in the public gallery.
Manfred Uhle is yet to enter a plea to one count of murder.
He had previously been ordered to undergo a mental health assessment during a beside hearing conducted from Canberra Hospital.
However, on Wednesday, the alleged murderer was remanded to be sent to the Alexander Maconochie Centre.
Legal Aid lawyer Nathan Deakes did not apply for bail for Manfred Uhle but asked the court to mark him "as a prisoner at risk".
Mr Deakes said the primary concern was his client's mental health and "associated grief".
The court heard the mental health assessment report had found Manfred Uhle was not suffering from a diagnosed mental health illness and did not meet the criteria for involuntary detention.
The report, which a magistrate described as being "devoid of any real content", stated he would require a further review if remanded in Canberra's jail.
The court previously heard Manfred Uhle had "suffered some apparent delusional behaviour or delusional thoughts" while in hospital.
Police documents state that about 7am on Sunday Manfred Uhle arrived at a granddaughter's home. He was wearing blue flannelette pyjamas and a red robe with no shoes on and appeared "shaken".
When she asked where Nan was, Manfred Uhle allegedly stated: "I'll tell you what's happened I just need to catch my breath."
He then allegedly said he had a fight with his wife, she had cut him and "Nan was now sleeping".
Another family member contacted police about half an hour later, claiming Manfred Uhle had stated words to the effect of: "Nan is at peace."
About 10 minutes later, police arrived at the Togo Place home where they found the woman deceased, in a fetal position, and under a blanket.
They claim to have found a knife covered with a towel near the front door, and blood in the hallway, laundry and toilet.
Officers saw stab wounds to the woman's chest and an injury to her right wrist.
Police claim Manfred Uhle had blood on his clothing, extremities and torn skin above his wrist.
A short time later, he was arrested at a Fadden home and taken to hospital.
Family members gave statements to police outlining Manfred Uhle's declining mental and physical health, but there are no formal diagnoses.
The case is next listed for a forensic procedure application later this week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.