This horse has won its past two starts, so why is it such long odds?

The old saying in racing is the more you win, the better the odds.
Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Danny O'Brien isn't ruling out the prospect of his in-form mare Maracana causing a boil-over victory in Saturday's $500,000 Magic Millions National Classic at Eagle Farm.
Maracana, the winner of her last two starts including a $200,000 Group 3 stakes race over 1600 metres at Doomben a fortnight ago will be ridden by underrated jockey Michael Dee on Saturday.
Bet365 are betting $17 about Maracana's chances of victory but O'Brien told ACM Racing he thinks they are over the odds.
"I reckon Maracana is a nice each-way bet at about $17 for Saturday's race," he said. "I think she's over the odds.
"I understand this is a tougher race and she's up in class but Maracana hasn't put a foot wrong in her last two runs. Her last start win at Doomben was full of merit and she's thrived since that run.
"I thought she got under the guard of the punters at Doomben winning at odds of $41. Maracana has drawn barrier eight which should ideal.
"Michael has a great understating of her having been on board for her Doomben win. Michael should be able to kick up from that gate and put the mare right into the race."
Eagle Farm's main race is the $700,000 Group 1 Queensland Oaks. O'Brien accepted with Ala Moana in the classic but the lightly raced filly who won her last start in restricted company at Bendigo is the fourth emergency and looks unlikely to get a start in the 2200 metre contest.
O'Brien has high hopes for Ala Moana going forward after her win at Bendigo last time.
"We've been wanting to get her out in distance," he said. "We've always been confident she'll produce her best form in distance races and she showed that at Bendigo last time.
"I would have loved for Ala Moana to get a start in the Oaks but she's going to struggle being the fourth emergency. She's a nice filly who has been slow maturing but she's starting to put in altogether now."
Champion trainer Chris Waller accepted with nine runners in the Oaks. Seven made the final field of 18 but he scratched Tutta La Vita but he has two emergencies.
Kenyada is the third emergency and may sneak into the field. Scarlet Oak, who is trained by Waller and will be ridden by top jockey James McDonald is the $3.60 favourite.
O'Brien has five runners on the big nine race Flemington program on Saturday and he's hoping for forward showing from his team.
The Genius and Roaring Engine line up in a $130,000 benchmark race over 2520 metres while Herrlich carries the stables hopes in a $150,000 three-year-old race over 2000 metres.
"We've got The Genius and Roaring Engine running in the same race," he said. "I'm happy with both horses going into this race. The Genius and Roaring Engine have both drawn wide barriers which isn't ideal.
"Roaring Engine drops a lot in weight. He carried 62 kilograms last time and drops down to 53 kilograms on Saturday. He's going to appreciate the massive weight drop but he's up in class.
"His last run was good while The Genius also has a significant weight drop on Saturday. He rattled home at the end of a 2400 metre race at Sandown last time and should appreciate the 2520 metres.
"I'm sure he's going to like the big open space at Flemington. It's tough to split both horses. I think they'll both be competitive in a very even race."
The Genius is a $13 chance with Bet365 while Roaring Engine is rated a $14 pop in the early betting markets.
Herrlich, Let'srollthedice and Lafargue are O'Brien's other runners at Flemington.
"Herrlich has drawn a bad gate which Is concern," the multiple Group 1 winning trainer said.
"It makes it tough when you draw wide barriers. Herrlich is another nice young horse in the stable who we've given time to mature.
"Let'srollthedice is another one who hasn't drawn really good. His last start effort at Sandown isn't as bad as it looks on paper. His previous start resulted in a nice win at Rosehill. I think if he runs up to that form he should run well.
"Lafargue resumes in a 1400 metre race. He's got good first-up form and has good form over the 1400 metres. A forward showing from Lafargue would not surprise in an even type of race."
O'Brien, who has stables at Flemington and Barwon Heads said both facilities offered the best of two worlds for his horses.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.