The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

This horse has won its past two starts, so why is it such long odds?

By Tim Auld
June 6 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The old saying in racing is the more you win, the better the odds.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.