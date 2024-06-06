Things are heating up in Canberra's kitchens, just in time for winter

As the temperatures drop and the days grow shorter, there's a sizzling line-up of events over the next few weeks.
Meat lovers should lock in June 19 for a special Steak Night at The Inn at Edgar's, where executive chef Wayne Alger has beefed up the menu to showcase a diverse array of cuts. Try some Di Palma Salumi 9+ wagyu bresaola with puffed beef tendon; Diamintina F1 beef rump tartare with sterlet caviar; a charcoal ox tongue skewer with mandarin kosho; some mushroom tortellini in a fragrant beef broth; wood-grilled 2GR 9+ wagyu rib cap with onions and pepper jus; smoked beef fat potatoes with rosemary and sea salt; a light salad of leaves and soft herbs with a champagne dressing; and finish with a Second Mouse Cheese Co "Roobie Blue", with an oat and tallow biscuit and guava.
Or if that offends, there'll be a vegan night on August 7.
Something for everyone at this suburban favourite.
Nothing more warming than a glass of mulled wine this time of year. At Pollen Cafe at the Australian National Botanic Gardens they're making it using a local wine from Mada Wines.
Try it as part of the Winter Solstice two-course lunch special, with a slow-cooked beef ragu with fricelli pasta and a creamy tiramisu affogato to finish, all for $29pp, including the mulled wine.
After lunch check out the gorgeous homewares from around the globe and Larissa from Wiluna Flower Studio's dramatic displays of dried native florals. Or head out for a bracing walk in the gardens to view the flowering Golden Everlastings with their sunshine yellow heads and the deep red Kangaroo Paws.
Sounds like a nice afternoon out. Available until June 28.
Poachers Pantry is always a good spot when the weather cools. There's the big glass windows, the fireplace ... and send the kids outside to warm up with a quick run around.
Executive chef Adam Wilson has just released his winter sharing menus. Two options at $75 and $85pp.
$75 gets you three courses. An extra main for $85, The little seafood starter of swordfish belly with mussels, cauliflower, harissa, preserved lemon, capers and persillade sounds just divine. So too does the caramel chocolate ganache with cardamom and vanilla yoghurt, mandarin and gingerbread.
There's some roasted duck breast, or wagyu striploin for main. Add in a wine pairing for an extra $36.
If you do take the kids, there's a special menu for them too. $25 gets them a serve of lasagna or a ham toastie and some chocolate ice cream.
There's a kind of olde world charm to The Hotel Kurrajong's Chifley's Bar and Grill. Grab a spot near the roaring fireplace in the art-deco dining room decked out with soft chairs, dark hardwood tables and warm interiors, perfect for a cosy night out.
The menu is comforting with chefs Saju Rajappan and his team serving up steaks, seafood, chicken, and other dishes cooked on the grill. The menu also features hearty dishes such as pasta, risotto, a wide range of vegetarian options, perfect for sharing or indulging on one's own.
Of course, a winter's night calls for a tipple to warm the cockle. Chifley's Bar is stocked with a wide range of local and international wines, cocktails, craft beers and ciders, while a specially curated whisky menu takes guests on a sensory journey of whiskies around the world.
Hotel Kurrajong, 8 National Circuit, Barton.
The Promenade Café at Hyatt Hotel Canberra is launching a new cosy culinary experience - The Sunday Carvery.
The menu includes a live carvery station, winter-warming soups, crusty artisan breads, Yorkshire puddings and a selection of traditional desserts.
The live carvery section includes roast Berkshire crispy pork belly, roast wagyu beef and whole roasted free-range chicken with rosemary and garlic, Yorkshire puds and a long list of sauces.
For dessert, there's a tiramisu dark chocolate mousse bowl, sticky toffee pudding with butterscotch sauce and a bread and butter pudding with vanilla anglaise.
The Sunday Carvery commences June 9 and runs every Sunday from noon until the end of July.
The buffet is $75 per person or $37.50 for children (6-12 years).
Even if you're not in transit, the Vibe Hotel at the Canberra Airport is a great spot for a drink. Helix Bar and Dining, with all its curves, open spaces and vast leather couches - not to mention the modern fireplace - is perfect on a cold Canberra day.
The modern style bistro and bar offers a warm, comfortable venue for diners who are connecting with colleagues, catching up with friends or lounging before a flight.
The menu satisfies all tastes with hearty dishes such as burgers, pastas, beef cheek and lamb shoulder. There are also substantial salads and smaller starters for those seeking a lighter snack option.
Diner can grab a drink from the bar, nestle next to the fireplace and enjoy a plate of delicious food at Helix Bar & Dining this winter.
