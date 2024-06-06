Things are heating up in Canberra's kitchens, just in time for winter

Meat lovers should lock in June 19 for a special Steak Night at The Inn at Edgar's, where executive chef Wayne Alger has beefed up the menu to showcase a diverse array of cuts. Try some Di Palma Salumi 9+ wagyu bresaola with puffed beef tendon; Diamintina F1 beef rump tartare with sterlet caviar; a charcoal ox tongue skewer with mandarin kosho; some mushroom tortellini in a fragrant beef broth; wood-grilled 2GR 9+ wagyu rib cap with onions and pepper jus; smoked beef fat potatoes with rosemary and sea salt; a light salad of leaves and soft herbs with a champagne dressing; and finish with a Second Mouse Cheese Co "Roobie Blue", with an oat and tallow biscuit and guava.