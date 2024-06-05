Lee pushing for inquiry into education head's legal action against watchdog

The Canberra Liberals are pushing for a parliamentary inquiry into the handling of a court case between the head of the Education Directorate and the ACT Integrity Commission.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee wants the inquiry to examine whether Education Minister Yvette Berry misled the public when she said the government had no knowledge of the court case.
Ms Lee also called for the minister to be stood down pending the investigation's outcome.
ACT Education Directorate director-general Katy Haire is suing the corruption watchdog and integrity commissioner Michael Adams KC, alleging an apprehended bias in the investigation into the procurement for an expansion of Campbell Primary School.
Court documents show Ms Haire wanted to stop the commission from completing its investigation, preparing a report and holding public hearings into the matter. She is a key witness in the commission's inquiry.
The ACT government is paying the legal costs for Ms Haire, saying she was entitled to this under the Law Officers Legal Services Directions 2023.
Under the direction, an employee who is the subject of a legal claim out of the course of the performance of their duties can receive assistance.
Ms Lee has questioned whether this is applicable in Ms Haire's case against the commission, claiming the direction says assistance is not generally provided to an employee if they are "defending professional or personal disciplinary investigation or action".
She is pushing for this to be examined in a parliamentary inquiry, alongside the cost of the legal representation and whether Ms Haire's legal action is having any effect on the commission's investigation.
Ms Lee also wanted the inquiry to examine whether Ms Berry misled the public when she said: "I have no knowledge of the matter and the government has no knowledge of the matter".
The Education Minister made the comments on the morning The Canberra Times reported on the court case. She has reaffirmed she was not aware of the matter until it was reported but Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Shane Rattenbury have admitted they were told about the matter last year.
They did not tell Ms Berry about the court action as she is also a witness in the commission's investigation.
Ms Berry told the Assembly on Tuesday she made the statements following advice from her staff. She was not aware Mr Barr and Mr Rattenbury had been briefed about the legal action.
Ms Lee attempted to move a motion calling for the inquiry on Wednesday afternoon but this was rejected by the government. She attempted to suspend standing orders to move the motion but this was also rejected. It may be debated at a later time.
"We're dealing with a situation where a high ranking public servant, the head of the Education Directorate, Ms Katy Haire, is attempting to have a very serious corruption investigation shut down," she said.
Mr Barr said the motion should have been scheduled for debate in Assembly business so members could have time to consider the motion. The motion was circulated only 10 minutes before the Opposition Leader brought it forward.
"Members should be given the opportunity to consider the motion to consider moving amendments to the motion," Mr Barr said.
Ms Lee also criticised Ms Berry's position as an Education Minister.
"The Chief Minister must now show leadership and ask the Education Minister to step down whilst the investigation is active," Ms Lee said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.