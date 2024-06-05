QLD trumps NSW 38-10 in Game 1

In case you missed it, last night the Queensland Maroons took Game 1 of this year's State of Origin series, defeating the New South Wales Blues 38 to 10.
This morning Dana Daniel has the exclusive story of a revamped plan for an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural precinct. Instead of the planned location in the Parliamentary Triangle, Ngurra will instead be created on Acton Penninsula.
A Canberra company has been whacked with a $1.5 million fine for attempting to rig a tender process for work at the National Gallery of Australia.
A long campaign by advocates both inside and outside the ACT Assembly ended with tears on Wednesday with the passage of laws allowing Voluntary Assisted Dying. Lucy Bladen reported on the momentous occasion, made possible after a territory rights fight overturned Federal Parliament's right to block the ACT from making such laws.
And in case you missed it yesterday, Megan Doherty reported on a fight over the right to sell vegan sausages at Bunnings, and Miriam Webber covered Senate estimates, where the cost of renaming the Sirius building was revealed.
After a raining evening and a minimum of 6 degrees, today will bring more rain but nowhere near what had been earlier forecast. The weather bureau expects 2-10mm and a top of 15 degrees.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
