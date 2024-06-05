Northside police and evidence centre closes indefinitely after accident

A Canberra police centre storing evidence and lost property will be closed indefinitely after an accident cut off the building's water supply.
The ACT Policing Exhibit Management Centre in Mitchell also hosts the ACT Firearms Registry.
Those who need to surrender their firearms or have other appointments will need to call or email the registry while the centre is under repair.
People who want to collect lost items will need to wait until the centre reopens.
An police spokesperson said an accident that occurred earlier on Wednesday, June 5, had damaged the building's main water supply.
"Efforts are being made to fix the damaged main as quickly as possible, however no return date has been confirmed. We will provide further information when it is available," the spokesperson said.
"Property and vehicle collections have been suspended at this time, however the ACT Policing Property Office can still be contacted on (02) 5126 9074.
"People seeking to surrender firearms, or those with inquiries in relation to firearms licence renewals, firearm inspections, or appointments at the firearms registry, should contact the ACT Firearms Registry on (02) 5126 9076 or ACTFirearmsRegistry@afp.gov.au."
The centre opened in 2010 to replace the old lost property office at Belconnen's Winchester Police Centre.
It stores about 638,000 items including property seized during investigations, confiscated shotguns, cars, and hundreds of lost bicycles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.