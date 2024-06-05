Lanes closed on William Hovel Drive due to three-car crash

Commuters on William Hovel Drive travelling towards Canberra's city centre will need to use an alternative route due to a car crash.
An incident involving three vehicles is causing delays on the road between Drake-Brockman Drive and Coulter Drive. One car has reportedly tipped on its side.
No major injuries have been reported.
Drivers are asked to use Belconnen Way or avoid the route for the next hour.
Emergency services on scene and a spokesperson said tow trucks are expected to clear the scene by 7.30pm.
more to come ....
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.