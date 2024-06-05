The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

One person hospitalised after crash at intersection in Florey

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
June 5 2024 - 7:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lanes are closed and one person has been taken to the emergency department after three cars crashed at an intersection north of Belconnen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

I am a general reporter with an interest in community stories and issues that need attention. Contact me with tips and thoughts at bageshri.s@canberratimes.com.au or send confidential tips to bageshri.s@proton.me

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.