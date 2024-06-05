One person hospitalised after crash at intersection in Florey

Lanes are closed and one person has been taken to the emergency department after three cars crashed at an intersection north of Belconnen.
Another person was assessed by ACT Ambulance paramedics at the scene, an emergency services spokesperson said.
Northbound lanes on Coulter Drive are closed after the incident occurred at the intersection of Coulter Drive and John Cleland Drive in Florey.
Emergency services are on scene and are diverting traffic.
More to come ...
