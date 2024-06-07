Remember Fairstar the fun ship? Bon voyage to an Aussie cruise icon

When you think of cruises from Australia, the first image that may come to mind are international journeys to countries like New Zealand, Vanuatu, or Fiji. But it can take days to reach your first international destination, meaning the trips are quite long. While P&O does do cruises to those destinations, take a look at their upcoming itineraries and you'll realise they often align with weekends and school holidays - such as the 4-night trip from Sydney to Moreton Island off Brisbane and back for $613 per person this July. Or the many themed cruises, like the 3-night Disco Glam trip from Sydney for $485 per person, or the 3-night Comedy Cruise from Brisbane for $499 per person. These ones don't even have destinations - you just bob around in the water far enough off the coast that the casino is legally allowed to operate (more than 12 nautical miles from shore, if you were wondering).