'They'd be throwing punches': Rugby league's bizarre reactions to Origin send-off

What does Michael Maguire do to spark the Blues in Origin II in Melbourne later this month? Maguire's recalled fullback James Tedesco was outstanding, Suaalii may be lucky to play again this series after his send-off which thwarted the Blues following their decision not to carry an outside back on the bench. Elsewhere, Nicho Hynes struggled to control the game at halfback, while prop Jake Trbojevic played only 29 minutes in a quiet first game as captain. Kotoni Staggs, Mitch Moses, Wayde Egan and Cody Walker are among the Blues players injured for game one who will be available for game two on June 26, should Maguire look to make changes.