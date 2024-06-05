The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Sua'ali'i sent off as Maroons thrash Blues in Origin I

By Robert Dillon
Updated June 5 2024 - 10:49pm, first published 10:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i was sent off in a disastrous State of Origin debut as Queensland stunned NSW 38-10 in the series opener at Homebush on Wednesday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.