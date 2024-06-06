Electric bikes hold the potential for a transport revolution

The purpose of Canberra's transport network is to enable all Canberrans to arrive where they need to be, when they need to be there.
Given available technology, this can be achieved so that transport is safe, accessible, efficient and contributes to the energy transition away from fossil fuels.
However, Canberra's current transport system is failing many Canberrans.
The system revolves around private ownership of cars, though many people cannot reliably drive. This includes those unable to afford a car or for whom driving is impossible because of age or disability.
Transport equity matters because it makes the community more efficient economically and increases wellbeing.
It unlocks everyone's potential to grow through work, education and diverse life experiences. Access to transportation expands people's horizons, literally and figuratively.
Research is clear that a long commute is emotionally exhausting.
Yet transport equity is low in Canberra. Those living in the inner north enjoy the best of Canberra's public transport system, the best of its active travel infrastructure and proximity to virtually all types of amenities including food and medical care. Many young people delay buying a car, staying healthier through active transport.
A growing number of two-parent families are opting to replace a traditional second car with an electric bike.
This saves the government money, both from reduced investment in road repairs and in lower hospital costs from a healthier population.
Many of Canberra's outer suburbs are comparative transport deserts.
For instance, Oaks Estate has a small population, but perhaps the highest density of those in public housing and unable to afford a car.
Oaks Estate has spots of startling beauty, but little in the way of life's essentials such as a chemist, doctor or major grocery store.
Walking to other parts of Canberra is not feasible. Without any schools, students are eligible to attend those in the inner south. The commute by bus is an hour each way for primary students. Oaks Estate is not alone, with many living in outer suburbs without a car spending up to three hours a day commuting.
This is almost half of a standard workday and adds up to a staggering opportunity cost to the individual and society that includes additional work and education (or time spent enjoying life).
Enhancing transport equity means substantially improving the ACT's public transport system in conjunction with major investment in active transport infrastructure.
This means safer places for cycling and walking, designed to accommodate the growing population. Electric bikes hold the potential for transport revolution if properly introduced and regulated.
Canberra is the best place in Australia to test the potential of this technology to disrupt in a positive way.
Their widespread use could see the demand for cars significantly decline, with the government able to reduce investment in transport infrastructure as bike paths are much less expensive to build and maintain than roads. Like electric cars, they should be incentivised by the government.
Their introduction demands attention to the safety and usability of bike paths, shared zones and pedestrian areas populated by an increasing array of micromobility devices.
Any transport revolution must be judged on the extent to which it supports Canberrans who experience transport as a highly precarious and fraying lifeline to the world.
This is the case for people with disabilities and older people on the verge of losing their license whose transport is increasingly being disrupted - but not in a good way.
Despite national transport standards that require public transport to be accessible to people with disability, Canberra retains some older, inaccessible buses.
People walking or wheeling on shared paths find themselves navigating a complex and hazardous environment including discarded electric scooters as well as paths with cracks, potholes and uneven surfaces that come from years of high rainfall.
A proliferation of shared zones is a challenge to vulnerable pedestrians when interacting with silent electric cars and bikes.
Rideshare is overtaking taxis despite limited capacity for access while, some users of Canberra's wheelchair taxis report long wait times and concerns about safety, comfort and vehicle design.
Our community transport is underfunded and often rationed, limiting the effectiveness of many government and community programs that people cannot reliably access.
Overcoming transport inequities also requires better integration of transport, land-use and infrastructure planning and development.
Residential development and re-zoning frequently proceeds without sufficient provision for local infrastructure, public services and recreational opportunities.
It is time to unlock Canberra's potential with transport infrastructure that meets the needs of all Canberrans. Integrated social and transport planning would be a good start to ensure that the community plans for transport equity with no outlier communities or groups left behind.
