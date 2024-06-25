Times Past: June 26, 1995

The expression usually goes "love is in the air", however, on this day in 1995, two people found love in Canberra's own international internet-inspired marriage. Based in Atlanta's Agnes Scott College, Willa Hendrickson and Australian National University's Duncan McIntyre met through an online fantasy game.
In the midst of the game, Willa and Duncan would remain in what was called the "Sanctuary" where they could not be attacked by other players and began to know one another. Duncan won Willa, then a biology student, over with unlikely descriptions of Australian animals.
Soon, the two novice internet surfers had exchanged letters and photographs, which at the time were considered a faux pas when exploring the internet. Willa said "it wasn't protocol to write so quickly but we just seemed to click right from the start".
Naturally, both Willa and Duncan's parents were a little fearful about the intention of the other party. However, Willa and Duncan pushed those fears aside and met after six months of conversing on the internet. Duncan said "I asked my mum for a fare to Atlanta". The trip to Atlanta lasted nearly two-and-a-half months.
Both of them had a contingency plan to cut the trip short if the physical meeting did not go well. Willa and Duncan had formed a fruitful lasting bond as Duncan, even though he felt it was a little cheesy, sent a proposal to show up on Willa's screen, which is rang back with her acceptance.
So after more than 600 messages exchanged and five international trips, Willa and Duncan settled down in Yarralumla. The computer Duncan used to charm Willa sat very nicely in his study next to a wedding photo taken in Atlanta.
The nature of their meeting was certainly a conversation starter and with their internet prowess, they had come into contact with other internet couples. Duncan said "it isn't that rare at all any more for people who are going out to have met on the internet".
With so many dating applications from Tinder to Coffee Meets Bagel, it has certainly become the norm instead of the exception these days.
