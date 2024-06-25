The Canberra Times
Times Past: June 26, 1995

By Ray Athwal
June 26 2024 - 12:00am
The expression usually goes "love is in the air", however, on this day in 1995, two people found love in Canberra's own international internet-inspired marriage. Based in Atlanta's Agnes Scott College, Willa Hendrickson and Australian National University's Duncan McIntyre met through an online fantasy game.

