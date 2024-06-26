The Canberra Times
Times Past: June 27, 1973

RA
By Ray Athwal
June 27 2024
On this day in 1973, Mrs N.P. Gomme from Sydney, arrived in Canberra to present the Australian War Memorial with the telescopic gunsight from the notorious red triplane of Manfred von Richthofen who was more commonly known as the Red Baron.

RA

Ray Athwal

Editorial Assistant

