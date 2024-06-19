Destination China: A comprehensive guide to the most unforgettable tours

This article contains affiliate links. ACM may be provided with compensation from affiliate partners if you click through.
China is one of the third largest countries in the world by land mass. It spans five time zones, borders 14 countries and has a population exceeding 1.4 billion.
When visiting China many years ago, I was struck by its diverse and changing environments.
To paint the picture, I boarded an overnight train from Dunhuang surrounded by arid desert landscapes and sand dunes. By the morning, I awoke to lush farmland and the serene river scenes of Central China.
Aside from its expansive natural landscapes, China is one of the cradles of civilisation and has an enduring history and culture that is still very much evident today.
If you're struggling between the decision to immerse yourself in one country for a longer time, or multiple countries for a shorter period, you will find that China's everything offering - be it art, culture, nature, history or food - is quite an attractive proposition.
So, what is the best way to plan a trip to China?
If you are new to China, a guided tour, such as those offered by Wendy Wu, are an excellent way to explore the country. In fact, that's how I travelled the country too.
Guided tours can benefit:
Should you be anything like me and simply must confirm the reviews of something before buying it, you may feel inclined to do the same for a guided tour.
The good news is that Wendy Wu maintains an impressive five-star rating on Trip Advisor, as voted by the travellers who enjoyed them. I recommend having a read if you'd like to gather which tour is right for you.
In this article, I've comprised a list of the top three Wendy Wu tours to suit a range of interests and of course, the most popular bucket list locations.
Duration: 16 days
Cost: From $6680 per person
Physical level: Easy
Tour highlights:
The Wonders of China package is a 16-day allrounder group tour that ventures to some of China's most iconic historical sites.
A trip to The Great Wall of China is truly unmissable. Walk a section of the wall and peer out at the incredible, undulating landscape of grassland, deserts, mountains and plateaus that surrounds it.
As you walk, learn about the history of The Great Wall and feel as if on the precipice of modern and ancient history - iPhone in hand, Great Wall underfoot.
Visit the display of the Terracotta Warriors in Xi'an that date back to the Qin Dynasty in 221-207 BCE, considered one of the most significant archaeological discoveries in the world.
Kick up your feet as you embark on an idyllic 4-day cruise through the stunning gorges of the Yangtze River. Stopover at the Three Gorges Dam and Mt. ShuangGui National Park where cliff calligraphy from the Song Dynasty (960-1270 AD) can be discovered.
Stop in at the Chongqing Panda House Zoo to see China's infamous pandas in the morning, then cruise along the Li River to feel transported to a whole new world.
Observe the quaint town of Yangshuo and witness tranquil farming, fishing and village scenes set against a backdrop of towering limestone karst mountains.
Explore the famous sites in Shanghai and enjoy an evening of traditional Shanghaiese cuisine followed by an acrobat show.
If you wish to experience a magnificent allrounder tour, the Wonders of China package includes visits to the most popular historic and natural sites in the country. It is recommended for people of all interests and ages, including children 12 and over.
Duration: 23 days
Cost: From $8380 per person
Physical level: Intermediate
Tour highlights:
The Dreams of Nature package is a 23-day epic journey to China's majestic UNESCO World Heritage sites and other breathtaking natural wonders.
Spend leisure time in Shanghai (known as the 'Paris of the East') and try the local cuisine.
Venture to the iconic Longji rice terraces and walk for two to three hours through traditional rural landscapes. See how Longji gets its name of the 'Dragon's Backbone' because of how the terraces resemble the scales on a dragon's back.
Enjoy a 4-hour cruise along the Li River, before arriving at the charming rural village of Yangshuo for two nights.
Expect to see lush greenery, grazing buffalos and scenes of local fishermen in Yangshuo. Spend optional leisure time bamboo rafting, cycling, trying Tai Chi or hiking to Moon Hill, which offers beautiful views of a large rock formation with a natural arch at the centre.
Visit the unforgettable Zhangjiajie area, a natural marvel that features over 3,000 sandstone pillars rising from the mist of subtropical forest. If this isn't spectacular enough, imagine gorges, waterfalls and rare plants and animal species to complete the scene.
You may even recognise Zhangjiajie landscapes from the movie, Avatar!
Truly relax for a four-day cruise along the Yangtze River, which includes stopovers to natural, historic and cultural sites, including the Three Gorges Dam and Mt.ShuangGui.
Near the tail-end of the trip, visit Pingle Ancient Town, which was once a part of the Silk Road.
Spend some time in Jiuzhaigou or Nine Villages Valley and see the Huanglong Temple and Huanglong pools, another rare natural wonder.
The Huanglong pools sit in the green forests of the Huanglong Valley and includes hundreds of vivid pools in striking colours formed from thousands of years of mineral deposit.
Conclude the trip with a quick stop in Chengdu to see giant pandas in the Chendu Panda Research Base.
Finally, enjoy a signature Sichuanese cuisine together in the evening before saying goodbye to the tour group.
The Dreams of Nature tour is a must-see for nature lovers or those wanting incredible stories to tell.
Duration: 28 days
Cost: From $9280 per person
Physical level: Moderate
Tour highlights:
The Silk Road Explorer tour is a longer expedition totaling 28 days to immerse in the history of the ancient trade route, the Silk Road.
Drive to Xi'an and start the trip with a visit to the astonishing archaeological collection at the Museum of the Terracotta Warriors.
Venture to Jiayuguan (an important resting point on the Silk Road) to see the Danxia National Park at sunrise. The Danxia comprises of a landscape of red cliffs and multi-coloured ridges of strata formed from the erosion of red sandstone.
In the same day, enter the Giant Buddha Temple, where the largest Buddha in China resides.
Travel along the Hexi corridor to the oasis city of Dunhuang. Dunhuang, known as the 'City of Sands', sits in a verdant oasis on the edge of the Taklaman Desert and is on a major trade crossroads.
Take a short drive from Dunhuang to the Mogao Grottoes Museum and the Mogao Grottoes, a system of temples and sanctuaries that contain Buddhist paintings and statues that span thousands of years. In fact, the Mogao Grottoes contain one of the largest and grandest collections of Buddhist art in the world.
Explore Kashgar, an oasis city with a long and rich history as a vital trading point on the Silk Road. Due to its location, Kashgar's culture, way of life, cuisine and traditions are heavily influenced by the cultures of China, the Middle East and Pakistan.
Any visitor to Kashgar should not miss the world's largest Sunday Bazaar. Here, expect to see many fascinating scenes including bustling crowds of donkey carts, horse carriages, animals, and people selling wares.
Finish the trip in Beijing and visit a few major attractions including Tiananmen Square (one of the largest public squares in the world capable of holding over one million people) and The Forbidden City (the sacred centre of the Chinese empire for 500 years and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987).
Debrief on the trip and goodbye to your new friends as you dine on Beijing's famous, Peking Duck and watch a daring display of Chinese acrobatics.
The Silk Road Explorer tour is a comprehensive trip that follows some of the major historic locations along the ancient trade route. It will appeal to history buffs and those wanting to venture off the beaten track.
When travelling large distances (and often through towns where English is less commonly spoken), a Wendy Wu China tour can be an ideal way to 'see-it-all' stress-free. It is also the perfect way to commit to a tried-and-tested itinerary that suits your interests, fitness levels or age group.
What's more, the tour guides receive a fair share of positive reviews online, known for being friendly and knowledgeable hosts. Their ability to speak both English and Mandarin helps put travellers at ease in foreign surrounds.
Having a tour guide means travellers can be more informed and educated about customs, history and the areas they are exploring than they might well have been without them.
If you've never thought of travelling to China, it will surprise you. The sheer enormity of the nation and ability to traverse diverse landscapes, as well as its long and fascinating culture and history make it truly unforgettable.
To explore the list of Wendy Wu China tours, click the link here.
Learn Chinese etiquette and customs
Here are some basic etiquette rules for tourists when travelling China:
Before you go make sure you research more to avoid faux pas.
Learn basic Mandarin phrases
Crucial phases you should know while travelling in China include greeting and polite expressions (hello, thank you, sorry, please), asking for directions (can you help me? Where is?), transportation (bus, train, taxi, airport), accommodation (hotel, room), eating out and ordering (menu, I want this, water, tea, rice), shopping phases (How much is this, too expensive) and emergency phases (help, hospital, I am sick, I am lost). The good news is many of these phases can be easily learnt online with assistance for reputable Chinese language experts and sites.
Understanding and respecting customs while visiting temples and historical sites
Rules of etiquette are important at sacred sites. Special customs including entering a temple with your left foot first and exiting with your right foot first. Monks should be greeted with both hands together in pray and a small bow performed.
Beijing Tourism explains people should avoid wearing short shorts, tank tops or clothing which reveals too much skin. Knees and shoulders should be covered. Hats should always be removed when entering a template and shoes may also need to be removed. As with many sites around the world it is also a courtesy to ensure phones are off or on silent and to speak in low voices
How do I choose the best tour package?
There are several important things you need to consider when looking at tour packages: Determine your budget; list what you want to see and experience; research and look for reputable tour operators with great reviews; compare inclusions and exclusions; check the itinerary; consider group size - do you want to be in a small or large group?; and consider how flexible the packages are.
Be sure to check on customer support provided and what payment and cancellation policies the provider has in place. Using this guide you can make an informed decision on if it is the right fit for you.
What are the three main types of package tours?
Package tours come in many forms. The main will be independent, group or customised tours. Independent tours allow you the freedom to do your plans, your way at your own place. Group tours feature a set itinerary and are typically led by a tour guide. There is less freedom, but more security in traveling with a group.
Customised allows you to select what you want to see and do, and let someone else do all the booking/planning for you. This gives you the freedom of doing what you want at your pace. It is generally more expensive going on a customised tour.
What does all inclusive tour packages mean?
Generally it is that all essentials are taken care of in the booking price. It will mean airfares, accommodation, food, drinks, activities and entertainment are included in the price with no need to pay extra to access anything planned.
What are the best times to visit China?
Spring (March to May) and autumn (September to November) are ideal for traveling to China, with moderate temperatures and minimal crowds. Summer (June to August) can be hot and humid, while winter (December to February) can be cold, especially in the north.
What are the must-see attractions in China?
Popular attractions include the Great Wall, the Forbidden City in Beijing, the Terracotta Army in Xi'an, the Great Buddha of Leshan, and the scenic Yangtze River.
What are the essential travel tips for planning a trip to China?
Plan your itinerary in advance, learn a few basic Mandarin phrases, respect Chinese cultural norms, and pack for all types of weather. Consider purchasing travel insurance to protect against unexpected events.
Do I need a visa?
Smartraveller.gov.au confirms Australians intending to travel to China should contact the nearest Chinese embassy/consulate to confirm visa eligibility and other travel requirements. China is gradually reintroducing visas on arrival, including transit visas.
You may need a full visa to travel to China, even as a tourist. If you need a full visa, you must get this before you travel. See the Embassy of the People's Republic of China for eligibility requirements and visa types.
