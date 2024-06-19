Destination China: A comprehensive guide to the most unforgettable tours

Crucial phases you should know while travelling in China include greeting and polite expressions (hello, thank you, sorry, please), asking for directions (can you help me? Where is?), transportation (bus, train, taxi, airport), accommodation (hotel, room), eating out and ordering (menu, I want this, water, tea, rice), shopping phases (How much is this, too expensive) and emergency phases (help, hospital, I am sick, I am lost). The good news is many of these phases can be easily learnt online with assistance for reputable Chinese language experts and sites.

