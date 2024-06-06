ACT builder learns fate after 'insidious, entitled, demeaning' abuse

A Canberra home builder has learned his fate after admitting to repeatedly assaulting his ex-wife, twice while she was heavily pregnant, in crimes labelled by a court as insidious, entitled and demeaning.
"The community speaks with one voice when it condemns family violence and it laments its pervasive, negative effects," Justice Louise Taylor said during a scathing sentencing hand-down.
Homes by Howe director Brendan Lionel Howe, 35, walked away from the ACT Supreme Court on Thursday with a wholly suspended seven-month prison term, a one-year good behaviour order, and a serious reputational hit.
He has also been ordered to pay an $1800 fine and complete 50 hours of community service.
In court, the man was described as the "director of an apparently successful residential building company".
Before Howe's trial was due to start earlier this week, he admitted to three counts of assault and one count of property damage - committed between 2018 and 2022.
"Common to each of these offences is the offender's sense of entitlement born of the power he had over the victim," Justice Taylor said.
His worst crime involved twice forcibly holding his eight-month-pregnant wife against a wall, aggressively berating her and referring to their unborn child as "that little c--- inside of you", among other verbal abuse.
Howe also threatened to kill her if she left him.
"Perpetration of violence, usually by men against their female partners, is a familiar occurence in this jurisdiction and across the country," Justice Taylor said, touching on the crime's "life-altering consequences".
It's rare any sentence imposed by the court in such a case, the judge said, would help victims simply move on and repair their lives.
Howe's victim sat in the public gallery surrounded by supporters to hear the sobering words.
Assessing the man's worst charge, Justice Taylor said he had "demonstrated his physical dominance and capacity to control the victim".
She said he clearly understood the victim's vulnerability in the late stages of pregnancy with his "truly awful reference to their unborn child".
"I rule the roost of this house, you should worship the f---ing ground I walk on, you're a f---ing bitch, you're a mutt, I'm the boss," he told his then-partner.
The judge described Howe's words as "deliberately demeaning", revealing his "inflated sense of self-importance over the victim".
Howe was also sentenced for two separate assaults.
During one he threatened to "f---ing kill" the victim, and during another, pushed her against a cabinet and yelled: "Don't f---ing push me to the point I'll do something I'll regret."
The judge said Howe had exerted physical and psychological dominance over his ex-wife while using words "unequivocally threatening and violent in nature".
She described the man damaging a door during another argument, when he had been "unable to control his physical response", as "inappropriate and irrational".
Justice Taylor said the victim's impact statement tearfully read to the court reflected the "emotional and psychological consequences of the offending and the betrayal she felt at the man she loved treating her so very poorly".
"She gave a powerful account of the insidious effect the use of violence in an intimate relationship can have," she said.
"The offending undermined the victim's sense of safety and security."
Justice Taylor found the man had not shown genuine remorse for his crimes.
"[A letter of apology] was carefully crafted to avoid direct connection between his violence and the impact of it specifically on the victim," she said.
Rather than expressing victim empathy, she found, the man was "sorry for himself" due to the financial and familial results of his crimes.
Despite being troubled by Howe's lack of remorse, Justice Taylor said the builder had good prospects of rehabilitation moving forward.
That was, primarily, thanks to his active engagement with psychological treatment over the last 18 months, the significant protective factors in his life, and supporters such as those present in court.
She also said the man had pleaded guilty, thus accepting responsibility for his conduct, reportedly not offended since being arrested, and followed strict bail conditions.
Howe's good behaviour order is set to expire in June 2025, by which time he must also complete his community service.
