Final twist in sport's workplace bullying, harassment case

Canberra Racing has avoided a costly legal battle by making a confidential settlement over a former chief executive's claims of workplace bullying.
They settled out of court with ex-Thoroughbred Park boss Andrew Clark with a confidentiality agreement preventing the disclosure of any payout.
The Canberra Times revealed Clark took his former employer to the ACT Supreme Court over claims he was harassed and bullied to the point he had suicidal thoughts and needed to take anti-depressant medication.
The claim centres around Clark's alleged treatment by former Canberra Racing chair Tim Olive and former treasurer Duncan Edghill.
Canberra Racing was potentially facing a bill in excess of $250,000 because the workplace claim was lodged with the Supreme Court - the maximum payout in the Magistrates Court is $250,000.
But because of the confidentiality agreement it's unclear what the payout, if any, was - with any payment covered by Canberra's Racing insurer.
Canberra Racing's legal team and Clark's lawyer Amy Burr, a Blumers director, declined to comment.
Because the claim was covered by Canberra Racing's insurance policy - rather than the industry one that covers racehorse trainers - it won't make escalating worker's compensation insurance even more expensive in the ACT.
Canberra Racing faced an exodus of trainers, who moved across the border into NSW to slash insurance bills by up to $100,000.
The race club's chief executive Darren Pearce has been working with the ACT government to find a solution to the insurance crisis, which was largely due to the ACT's unlimited liability.
Meanwhile, Pearce has also been working on the club's $2 billion redevelopment proposal and was hopeful of finalising the land's rezoning by the end of the year.
"We're further along than we ever have been and we're working closely with government and government agencies, and we're hopeful we can get our rezonings in this calendar year," he said.
"The rezonings give us the type of development we can do - whether it's residential, whether it's commercial, whether it's mixed use - and it gives us an indication of development density.
"Once you've got that you can go into your detailed design with confidence because the framework's been set."
John Hopoate is fighting in Canberra this month - yes, you read that correctly - and he has vowed to put his opponent to sleep and "wake him up with a prostate examination".
And yes, you read that correctly, too.
The notorious 50-year-old former rugby league star and boxer is the most suspended player in NRL history with a rap sheet which includes infamously inserting his finger into the anuses of rival players.
So it might be a good thing if the boxing gloves stay on when Hopoate returns to the ring for the first time in almost five years when he faces David Padovan at the Canberra Southern Cross Club on June 29.
Hopoate [12-7] hasn't fought since suffering back-to-back losses to Lucas Browne and Paul Gallen in 2019, but called out Padovan [2-0] after the Victorian heavyweight was involved in a war of words with former world title holder Browne.
"Why don't you fight me first," Hopoate asked in an Instagram post.
"I'm a former Australian heavyweight champion, and a current prostate cancer doctor."
He just might not have the proper qualifications.
Hopoate often joked about his finger antics, saying he was studying to be a prostate cancer doctor and decided to practice his practical examinations during rugby league games.
Today he calls himself "the surgeon" and sent a stern warning to Padovan, who he will meet on an Adrenalyn card in Canberra.
"You said you would give me a career change and make me a nurse. I'd be happy to be a nurse, nurse you to sleep," Hopoate said in an Instagram post.
"You said you wouldn't mind doing it with your gloves off, the gloves are what's going to save you. You're a 99 per cent chance of losing with the gloves on. With the gloves off? A 100 per cent chance of losing. Take your pick."
For the record, Hopoate has fought in Canberra twice before. Once, he claimed the Australian heavyweight title at the AIS. And once he was knocked out inside one round against Ben Edwards.
But this time? He has vowed to deliver "the most devastating knockout in Australian history."
