The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Locker Room

Final twist in sport's workplace bullying, harassment case

Caden Helmers
David Polkinghorne
By Caden Helmers, and David Polkinghorne
June 7 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. The racing club has settled a workplace complaint and John Hopoate's bizarre declaration for Canberra.

Canberra Racing has avoided a costly legal battle by making a confidential settlement over a former chief executive's claims of workplace bullying.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.