ANU expels pro-Hamas student

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated June 6 2024 - 12:56pm, first published 12:32pm
The Australian National University has expelled the student who said on the ABC that "Hamas deserves our unconditional support". It is the first university in the country to take such strong disciplinary action.

