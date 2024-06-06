Bulk-billing rates on the rise, but Pocock says ACT still 'being dudded'

Katy Gallagher says a 5.5 percentage point increase in bulk-billing rates in the ACT is "good news", as an independent senator questioned why Canberra was "being dudded" on healthcare.
Senator Gallagher made the comments during a Senate estimates hearing, in which David Pocock referenced data from Private Healthcare Australia, showing Canberrans with private health insurance were still paying much more for elective surgeries.
While a high proportion of the ACT population were covered by private health insurance - 65.7 per cent as at December 2023 - they pay more out-of-pocket for most surgeries.
Hip and knee replacements are the most common elective surgeries in the ACT, the data showed, and Canberrans pay typical out-of-pocket fees of $4093 and $3511 for these procedures, respectively.
Cataract surgery in the ACT typically costs $1575 out of pocket, compared to $531 in NSW.
Health Department officials said out-of-pocket costs were a matter for surgeons, but Senator Pocock linked the data back to other issues in the territory's health system, including lagging bulk-billing rates.
"Governments don't regulate what specialists can privately charge," Senator Gallagher said.
Senator Pocock hit back: "We do have a system, with the Medicare levy, that we're essentially pushing people towards having private health insurance, and so I'd expect that when you see such huge discrepancies - we're talking thousands of dollars for just this one jurisdiction - there would be some sort of plan in place."
Senator Gallagher said it was not "fair" or "right", but specialists set fees linked to people's capacity to pay.
"We have to continue to build up the health system here," she said.
"Because Canberra, in comparison, is a small jurisdiction with ... a growing health system.
"It wasn't very long ago that you would have to travel interstate for almost every medical procedure, we didn't run intensive care units, for example.
"So over time, all of those services - and as the city grows bigger - your level of what you can deliver across the health system and the numbers of specialists that work here grows, but that's still happening here."
But the independent Senator wasn't satisfied with this answer, saying: "We're still getting dudded when it comes to out-of-pocket costs.
"You're paying the same [private healthcare] rate as someone who lives in Sydney, but when you go to get a knee replacement or hip replacement, you're being charged thousands of dollars more for doing that.
"There has to be a way and try to solve this and my concern is we don't seem to have a real strategy at this point."
Senator Gallagher added there had been "some very good news" on bulk-billing rates in the ACT, which have increased from 51.5 per cent in October 2023 to 57 per cent this month.
The Albanese government tripled bulk-billing incentive payments for doctors in November 2023, and expanded the types of consultations which could be bulk-billed, but the ACT still lags behind other jurisdictions on this measure.
