Are you an addict? Here's how to know

The outcry against the hold which social media companies have on our minds is getting louder.
On Wednesday, the head of News Corp Australia, Michael Miller, said they should be licensed, and the licence should compel them to pay for news and to invest in mental health care.
"In my view, the tech monopolies are also mining companies," he said. "They don't mine our minerals, they mine our lives."
"Those lives are Australia's greatest resource, and we have a responsibility to protect ourselves and the way we want to live."
In 2017, a former Facebook executive put it just as graphically. "The short-term, dopamine-driven feedback loops that we have created are destroying how society works: no civil discourse, no cooperation, misinformation, mistruth," former Facebook vice-president Chamath Palihapitiya told an audience in Silicon Valley.
Dopamine is a chemical associated with pleasure. When we do something pleasurable, we get a rush of dopamine to the brain.
In other words, the former Facebook employee was arguing that, as we breathlessly open the next post on TikTok or X or Facebook, we get that little rush of pleasure - and that makes social media addictive.
Facebook disagreed.
But medically, being glued to social media isn't defined as an addiction in the way the use of heroin or tobacco or alcohol is. It is not listed in the authoritative "Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disrorders" because of a lack of hard evidence.
But two researchers from the University of Colorado talked to teenagers and got responses which sounded a lot like compulsive and unwelcome behaviour:
"TikTok has me in a chokehold," one of them said.
"I would 1,000 per cent say I am addicted," another said.
"I feel completely aware that it is hijacking my brain, but I can't put it down. This leaves me feeling ashamed," a third said.
So it can certainly feel like an addiction. People feel they are hooked to that screen, even in the middle of the night when the phone is just beside the bed and the ping compels us to look. Does that ring any bells?
But spending a lot of time on Facebook or TikTok isn't necessarily addictive - it is only an addiction when it is compulsive - and harmful.
A paper in the American Journal of Psychiatry outlined the downsides: "Researchers found a relationship between anxiety and depression and compulsive Facebook use, suggesting that individuals with poor psychosocial health may use Facebook as an escape from daily life."
One researcher "suggested that social insecurities, such as social comparison ('I feel that others have better lives than I do'), fear of missing out ('I feel I am missing out on enjoyable social interactions more than others'), and fear of negative social evaluation ('I worry about what other people think of me'), are associated with dysfunctional Facebook use".
Experts distinguish between problematic and clinical levels of social media addiction. Addiction is a spectrum.
Problematic addiction means spending too much time on social media, leading to moodiness or anxiety. Social media dominates thought, even away from it.
Clinical addiction is the same but to a much greater extent. Addicts just can't keep away from it.
There is a way of measuring it, through what's known as the "Bergen Social Media Addiction Scale"
Here are six statements. For each, answer: (1) very rarely, (2) rarely, (3) sometimes, (4) often, or (5) very often.
The bigger the score, the closer to an addict you are.
At a macro level, people like Michael Miller see regulation as helpful.
Media companies, including this one, argue that sites like Facebook free-ride on their (our) work. Newgathering costs money but the social media companies want to use the product of the work of others without fair payment.
And at the start of the 20th century, oil, steel and railway monopolies were broken up under anti-trust law. The equivalents of Messrs Musk and Zuckerberg were billionaires JP Morgan, John D Rockefeller and William H Vanderbilt. Their businesses were cut down to size.
On a personal level, why not try a "digital detox"?
Work may stop you getting off the internet altogether but you might block off parts of the day when you keep away from a screen.
Unlike other detoxes where the goal is to abstain completely, digital detoxes are more flexible and tailored to the individual. It may not be possible due to work or personal obligations to shut your devices off entirely for long periods of time.
As an article in Psychology Today recommends: "Set a 'digital curfew' for using devices at night or on weekends, specify digital-free spaces in your home (e.g., the bedroom or dinner table), and use the additional time in fulfilling ways (e.g., socialize, rekindle old interests, volunteer, etc.).
University of Melbourne professor Robert Hassan went on a ship to Singapore for four weeks. He was offline for the month - and learnt a lot about his previous dependence.
"You could begin by deleting most of your apps," he advised.
"You'll be surprised by how many you won't miss. Then, slowly flip the power dynamic between you and your device around. Put it in a drawer once a week - for a morning, then for a day - increasing this over time."
