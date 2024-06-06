Forget the Bunnings vegan snags. This Canberra sausage video got 1 million views

Snags and rugby have been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons lately.
On the barbecue, an animal sanctuary planning two vegan sausage sizzles at Bunnings in Fyshwick says it was told the store wanted them to also provide a "beef option" which made it impossible for them to go ahead.
As for rugby, you can take your pick of the headlines. It might be a Super Rugby club being read its last rites, the perilous state of Rugby Australia's back pocket, clubs struggling to fill stands, World Cup capitulations or coaching disasters.
But a seven-second video of kids running to a barbecue is a reminder there is life in rugby union - and, well, snags.
The Queanbeyan Whites uploaded a reel of under 15s players sprinting from a training session to a pile of sausages - and it has since been viewed more than 1.4 million times on Instagram and garnered more than 50,000 likes.
How? It might have been Shaboozey's A Bar Song (Tipsy) pushing it up a few algorithms, but nobody is quite sure. Now hundreds of new followers suggest a legion of fans across the globe might now be keeping an eye on Queanbeyan rugby.
It's easy to find a rugby critic. The game is dead, they say. Not at the grassroots, where kids are braving the cold nights and lining up four times for a sausage after training before turning up on icy weekend mornings to play with their mates.
This is the essence of junior sport. It's a reminder of why we love it, why we got involved and why we're still involved in rugby, league, soccer, Aussie rules our anything else you might play.
While we're talking junior rugby, kids are getting their time to shine with junior games now being streamed.
ACT Brumbies championship winner Scott Fava has shocked the rugby union world by defecting to women's rugby league for the upcoming season.
The Parramatta Eels announced Fava as the club's new NSW women's premiership head coach. He will usher in the next generation NRLW players as part of his new role.
Fava had been the Brumbies' women's coach for the past two seasons after returning to the club last year.
"I look forward to starting work on developing our next generation of NRLW players and instilling in them the knowledge and skills of what's required to take their football journey to the next level," Fava said.
"I began my football journey in rugby league as a junior at the Greystanes Devils within the Parramatta catchment many years ago."
It's a blow to Super W. Fava had been a Wallaroos assistant coach and applied for the top job only to be beaten by England's Jo Yapp. It's unclear who the Brumbies will try to entice into the role for next season.
This has got to be one of the cutest things we've ever seen on a rugby league field. A miniature version of Josh Papali'i cutting around Canberra Stadium signing autographs for adoring fans.
Papali'i's son Noa was having a ball after the Raiders were belted by the Roosters a couple of weeks. Clearly unfazed by the result, Noa walked around the fence line and happily grabbed Raiders merchandise and put his scribble on jerseys, balls, signs and - get this - even people's arms.
How did people know it was Papali'i's son? Easy. He's got the same mullet and happily mingled with the Green Machine faithful, just like his old man.
"I had to send you this as I love watching your stories," a Raiders fan said on Instagram. "We were at the game last night and Noa got around half the field signing people's arms, balls and signs."
Hopefully we see Papali'i junior running out for Canberra in the not-to-distant future. Maybe with Rory Croker running on alongside him. Wouldn't that be nice.
Canberra's water-logged sporting fields will be desperate for a break this long weekend, with most competitions enjoying a bye. It's a relief for the ACT government staff, who have been monitoring the status of fields around the capital as we get to the colder months.
The fields were so wet last year that the grass and soil couldn't absorb any more water, so it pooled on top and caused chaos for thousands of Canberrans.
The problem isn't at that level yet. But the rain over the past two days prompted the government to close fields for training on Thursday. They are still open for match play, but the situation will be reassessed on Friday morning.
