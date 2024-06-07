Surprising stats: Have Raiders young guns improved the Green Machine?

This was meant to be a rebuilding year. A year where the Green Machine went backwards with the view to going forwards in the long run.
The blooding of a number of young guns and giving them time to find their NRL feet was the main reason behind that expected drop off.
But it's safe to say that hasn't happened. Well not yet at least anyway.
In fact, the Canberra Raiders are going better at the midpoint this season than they were at the same time last year.
A quick look at the best indicator of performance - the NRL premiership ladder - spells that out perfectly.
After 13 rounds the Raiders sit in sixth spot. With seven wins and five losses. They've got a points differential of -37 thanks to scoring 256 points, while conceding 293.
That record has them one rung higher on the ladder than at this time last year when they were seventh - having overcome a terrible start off the back of a Jarrod Croker-induced bounce.
They'd also won seven, lost five and had a points differential of -50 - thanks to scoring 260 points and conceding 310 in the opening 13 rounds.
They're remarkably similar stats with just a few points here and there the difference.
The Green Machine's attack is slightly more potent, scoring three more tries this year (44 v 41), and their defence a bit more sturdy, conceding three fewer (53 v 56).
But this year's set of numbers comes with a totally different feel.
Last season had the feeling of the end of an era - with the retirement of Jarrod Croker and the departure of Jack Wighton to South Sydney.
Now there's the vibe of the start of something - thanks to the raft of young guns coming through the ranks.
Ethan Strange, Kaeo Weekes, Xavier Savage, Matt Timoko, Sebastian Kris, Nick Cotric, Chevy Stewart, Hudson Young, Corey Horsburgh, Morgan Smithies, Zac Hosking, Tom Starling, Ata Mariota, Emre Guler, Trey Mooney and Pasami Saulo all have plenty of years ahead of them.
Having more youth throughout the side has seen the average number of games per player in the 17 drop from 112 in round 13 last year to 97 in the same round in 2024.
There's still those experienced heads in the side - Josh Papali'i, Joe Tapine, Elliott Whitehead, Jordan Rapana and Jamal Fogarty, when he returns from his biceps injury - to help guide that plethora of young guns.
The Raiders finished the '23 season in eighth, sneaking into the play-offs - where it took extra-time for Newcastle to beat them.
That points to the possibility of another Green Machine finals campaign this year, given they've laid the same foundation as 12 months ago.
But regardless of how they finish 2024, the building blocks are there for a bright future.
Unsurprisingly, star Raiders prop Joe Tapine is one of the main drivers behind their start to the season.
Tapine's continued to be one of the best metre eaters in the NRL, sitting second in the competition for post contact metres - his 839m has only been bettered by Broncos lock Pat Carrigan.
He's also sixth for run metres, with his 2090m the second most for a forward with again only Carrigan eating more.
Matt Timoko also pops up at the pointy end of both of those stats as well.
The Energizer centre is seventh in the NRL for both run metres (2032m) and post contact metres (765m).
His powerful runs out of his own half have become a crucial cog in the Green Machine's start of sets and he leads the club for tackle busts (50), line-break assists (seven) and offloads (13).
In an exciting nod to the future, Canberra winger Xavier Savage is equal third in the NRL for half-breaks.
He's also the Raiders' equal -leading try scorer (seven) and leads the Green Machine for line breaks (eight).
On the downside, Savage was also third in the NRL for errors (22) - although he's in some pretty good company, with Ben Hunt, Reece Walsh and Tom Trbojevic all near the top of the NRL in that category as well.
But it highlights what an exciting gem he could be with just a little polish.
Interestingly, halfback Jamal Fogarty was still fifth for kick metres (4061m) - despite having spent almost two months on the sidelines after having surgery on his biceps.
Fogarty's expected to return about round 20, with his super boot potentially propelling the Green Machine into the play-offs.
There's been calls from Raiders fans for veteran fullback Jordan Rapana to get re-signed for 2025 and there's a stat that backs that up.
He's 10th in the NRL for kick return metres (447m) - sitting ahead of NSW custodian James Tedesco - and a case could be made to extend him for another season to help Stewart's transition into the No.1 jersey.
While there were genuine concerns of how the Raiders would cover the loss of Wighton, Strange has emerged from his shadows to provide hope for years to come - given he's still only 19.
He leads the Raiders for try assists (five), with his running game producing plenty of optimism of what's to come.
Further fuelling optimism for this year, the Green Machine have a good run home.
Of their 12 remaining games, they only face four top-four teams - the Melbourne Storm, Manly, Penrith and the Sydney Roosters.
But they do have plenty of clashes against the log-jam of teams just outside the eight who will be desperate to get on a run and force their way into the play-offs.
They're the Cowboys (twice), Newcastle, the Warriors, Bulldogs and St George Illawarra.
If they can win a majority of those then they'll give themselves a nice buffer from the chasing pack.
They've been the games the Raiders have done well in this season so far - with their struggles coming against the top sides.
Four of their five losses have been against the Brisbane Broncos, Roosters and Cronulla (twice).
Not only that, but they've been heavy defeats - losing to the Sharks by a combined total of 54 points, while also going down to the Broncos by 24 and the Roosters by 28.
They're not overly surprising results for a young team - given consistency can be a problem.
But the consistency should come naturally along with experience.
