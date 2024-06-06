The Canberra Times
NACC won't investigate robodebt referrals

By Miriam Webber
Updated June 6 2024 - 4:30pm, first published 3:11pm
Australia's corruption watchdog has decided not to launch a corruption investigation into any of the six public officials referred to it by the robodebt royal commission.

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

