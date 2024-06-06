Warning to the snow-bound: double demerits start at midnight

Double demerits will begin at midnight on Thursday across the ACT and NSW in the lead-up to the long weekend and the opening of the ski season.
In both jurisdictions, the operational focus will continue through until midnight on Monday, June 10.
Double demerit points will apply over the duration for all speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle helmet offences.
The 2024 ACT road toll year to date stands at five killed, which is one more than for the full calendar year of 2023. In 2022, the ACT recorded 18 road fatalities, the worst result in 11 years.
The Officer in Charge of ACT Road Policing, acting Inspector Travis Mills, urged drivers to take extra care on the roads this weekend, particularly when travelling on roads in wet conditions.
"Traffic volume on our roads increases on long weekends. Please exercise patience and be considerate to other road users, while allowing extra time to get to your destination," he said.
"Tragically, the ACT has seen five lives lost on our roads this year. We want all road users to get to where they need to be safely, and in order to do so, drivers need to drive to the conditions, obey the road rules, don't drive fatigued and most certainly don't get behind the wheel if impaired by drugs or alcohol.
"Police will be patrolling the roads over the entire long weekend targeting those motorists who choose to drive in excess of the posted speed limit, drive whilst impaired, drive whilst distracted, those that don't wear a seatbelt and those failing to abide by the road rules at intersections."
A road toll spike has also occurred across NSW this year, with Highway Patrol Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden warning police will continue to target behaviour that endangers lives.
"This coming weekend is traditionally one of the busiest on our roads which causes us great concern," he said.
"Just in the past few weeks alone we have seen multiple fatal crashes on our roads. This should not be acceptable to us as a community."
