The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Private school criticised over $100k robot dog amid financial problems

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
June 13 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brindabella Christian College has been criticised for appearing to spend more than $100,000 on a robotic dog as it faces both a refinancing deal falling through and potentially being cut off from federal government funding.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.