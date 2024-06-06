Voluntary assisted dying legislation a victory for ACT rights

It's been a long and winding road but the ACT Legislative Assembly has finally passed legislation that will enable territory residents who meet specific and detailed criteria to access voluntary assisted dying from November 3, 2025 - 18 months from now.
While there will be many, including people in the advanced stage of a terminal illness, who will be disappointed at the delay the reason for it is sensible and follows the precedent set in other jurisdictions.
The ACT government knows great care needs to be exercised when introducing such a reform. It's not as simple as saying "this is legal, go and chat to your doctor".
The 18-month implementation period will allow the authorities to work with all affected stakeholders - and there are many - in order to ensure the VAD process is absolutely fit for purpose and that everybody, including those wishing to access it and the medical fraternity, are across all the details.
This is, after all, a highly emotive issue on which many people have strong views - both for and against.
Canberrans generally deserve a collective pat on the back for the mature and reasonable way in which the community discourse about VAD was conducted. A lengthy consultation process was undertaken before work on drafting legislation began and a wide range of medical, legal and ethical concerns were subjected to close scrutiny.
While there was significant public discourse from both VAD advocates and those who were opposed, ad hominem attacks were rare and differing points of view generally respected.
This maturity was strongly in evidence on Tuesday and Wednesday when the long awaited bill finally made it to the floor of the Legislative Assembly.
While more than 100 amendments were introduced the legislation was passed by 20 votes to five with MLAs voting according to their consciences, not along party lines. That said, it's not surprising that members of the ALP-Greens coalition, which introduced the legislation, were unanimous in their support.
The opposition leader Elizabeth Lee, her deputy Leanne Castley and fellow Liberals Mark Parton and Nicole Lawder all voted to support the bill notwithstanding the fact opposition attempts to make significant amendments were defeated.
Ms Lee was concerned the inclusion of matters a future review of VAD would consider in the legislation could pre-empt its outcome and raise concerns about impartiality.
Ms Castley was concerned about the inclusion of criminal penalties for health workers who failed to comply with reporting requirements in the mandated time frame. She noted that people may make honest mistakes.
While both of these concerns appear to have some merit they were not supported on the day. An attempt by dissenting Liberal MLA Ed Cocks to remove the requirement for health workers with conscientious objections to VAD to refer a person to another practitioner was also defeated.
So what happens next? The big challenge for the ACT government, the health bureaucracy and the medical community is to ensure that proper training is implemented before the legislation takes effect.
This is going to be a herculean task given all doctors and nurse practitioners working in the territory can choose to participate in the VAD assessment process.
That said, the passage of VAD 25 years after groundbreaking legislation in the NT resulted in the territories being stripped of the power to legislate on such matters is a historic day for Canberrans.
Not only does it mean ACT residents who meet the criteria can choose to die with dignity and a time and place of their own choosing, it is also proof positive local voters are not second-class citizens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.