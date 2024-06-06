'They seek to cause division': Albanese fires up at Greens over Gaza

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has fired up in Parliament over a Greens question about military exports, amid growing social divisions over the Gaza war.
"It is beyond my comprehension why anyone in this place would seek to suggest that Australia were participants in a conflict when we are not. When we are simply not," Mr Albanese said.
"It is a fact that there have been no weapons or ammunition exported to Israel in the last five years."
The prime minister was responding to a question from Griffith MP Max Chandler-Mather about a $917 million Defence contract with Israeli military technology company Elbit Systems, which is blacklisted in Norway and Denmark for violations of humanitarian law.
"We have called for repeatedly, repeatedly called for a cease-fire," Mr Albanese said.
The Greens have also been pursuing Defence in Senate Estimates over Australia's role in exporting a part used in the manufacture of Israeli Air Force F-35 Joint Strike Fighters.
"Australia is one of 18 like-minded nations including Norway, Denmark, Canada and Netherlands, [to] operate the F-35 and contribute to its global supply chain," Mr Albanese said.
"[The Greens] know that that is the case ... They seek in a divisive way to raise these issues in order to then weaponise them and cause division in the Australian [community]."
Greens leader Adam Bandt has threatened to sue Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus for defamation after an earlier fiery debate in the House of Representatives.
Mr Bandt said the attorney-general made defamatory comments about him relating to the protests in a media interview on Wednesday.
"My lawyers have written to the Attorney-General regarding what I consider to be defamatory statements he made about me and the Greens yesterday," he said in a statement on Thursday.
"I think that the first law officer of this country should not make utterly unfounded statements and spread misinformation. No politician should do that.
"I would prefer not to have to pursue these matters legally, and I hope the Attorney will respond in a proper way."
The Greens believe that data relied on by the prime minister to deny exporting weapons to Israel is based on a too-narrow definition of weapons, which should include parts, as per a United Nations treaty.
The UN has previously called on nations to stop exporting weapons to Israel.
Defence is investigating whether its staff are among hundreds of public servants to have signed a petition calling on the Albanese government to cease all military exports to Israel.
Officials revealed during a Senate Estimates hearing on Wednesday that they do not consider the question of whether an F-45 is being deployed for use to bomb Gaza as material when deciding whether to grant an export permit.
With AAP
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.