The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Rattenbury concedes commission review has taken an 'excessive amount of time'

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
June 7 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT's Gaming Minister said he had sought legal advice into how investigations by the Gambling and Racing Commission can be improved, conceding a four-year review was an "excessive amount of time".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.