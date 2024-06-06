Rattenbury concedes commission review has taken an 'excessive amount of time'

The ACT's Gaming Minister said he had sought legal advice into how investigations by the Gambling and Racing Commission can be improved, conceding a four-year review was an "excessive amount of time".
The commission is investigating the circumstances around the death of Raimo "Ray" Kasurinen, who died by suicide in 2020.
Bank statements showed Mr Kasurinen and his wife lost more than $345,000 between October 26, 2012 and February 29, 2020 at the Hellenic Club. The club denies any wrongdoing.
Mr Kasurinen's family said they asked the commission to investigate the matter soon after the suicide but they still hadn't heard any conclusion four years later. Mr Kasurinen's family say they have been left in the dark of the status of the investigation.
Gaming Minister Shane Rattenbury said on Thursday he was considering legislative changes to improve processes in investigations.
He said he had asked both the chief executive and incoming chair of the commission to review the matter.
"This is a serious matter," Mr Rattenbury said.
"I'm very concerned about this and I think the family members involved are right to be dissatisfied with both the amount of time this has taken and the amount of information they've had access to in terms of the updates that have been provided to them through the course of this investigation."
ACT Gambling and Racing Commission chief executive Yu-Lan Chan has previously told The Canberra Times laws did not allow the commission to disclose where they were in an investigation.
However, she did say the result of the investigation was "still some way off".
Labor backbencher Marisa Paterson asked Mr Rattenbury in question time whether he was considering legislative changes to allow for more timely investigations.
Mr Rattenbury said he had been advised it was a complicated investigation and there were many documents that had to be examined.
"I think it has taken a long time, I am advised that it's a very complex matter, that there are a large amount of documents involved and that because of the requirements to natural justice to be able to put matters back to the parties that are having a complaint lodged against them," he said.
"There has been some time but I think this is an excessive amount of time.
"That is why I have sought advice on whether there are legislative steps that the government might take to improve the conduct of these investigations."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.