Immediate trauma support services urgently needed in the ACT

Immediate trauma support services are urgently needed to help people at the scenes of traumatic incidents in the ACT, an inquiry has found.
A Legislative Assembly inquiry found shortfalls in existing services as people affected by trauma were limited to agencies only available during business hours and with strict eligibility criteria.
The standing justice and community safety committee recommended an round-the-clock service available for those needing immediate support.
"The provision of immediate, face-to-face support provided by a person trained in trauma informed practices, who is present solely for that purpose, would ensure the best recovery outcomes for people affected by trauma," the committee said.
Trauma support services would work closely with police and emergency services, and other community services to address circumstances like road trauma, criminal activity, mental health crises, domestic and family violence and more.
A "fully resourced immediate trauma support service" would lift pressures on first responders and reduce their risk of experiencing trauma themselves.
The first responders, along with emergency services personnel and criminal justice system staff, would also benefit from regularly refining their skills in trauma-informed practices.
The committee also recommended "clarity from the ACT government on which ministerial portfolio for the responsibility for an immediate trauma support service would fall into".
Community Services Minister Emma Davidson told the inquiry it would not fall under her portfolio.
The need for an immediate trauma support service was made apparent by victim-survivors of dangerous driving in an inquiry in 2022, including the families of Blake Corney, 4, and Matthew McLuckie, 20, who died in separate car accidents in Canberra.
Blake was killed when a truck crashed into the back of his family's car on the Monaro Highway in 2018. Matthew died in 2022 in a head-on impact with a car on Hindmarsh Drive.
This prompted the inquiry into trauma support services that began in 2023. It received 12 submissions and found many areas for improvement in existing services, including eligibility criteria.
Only those affected by a death which is subject to a coronial inquiry can access the Coronial Counselling Service, whose support is short to medium term, rather than immediate.
Victim Support ACT provides support to people who experience trauma as the result of a crime, but this is generally limited to operating in standard business hours.
Community sector services also need greater support to cope with reliance on them for a diverse range of needs, the inquiry found.
"While community sector services provide support to people who fall within their scope, there remains a gap in the provision of immediate onsite trauma support, regardless of surrounding circumstances," the committee said.
"An immediate trauma support service is much needed to fill a gap in existing supports and be of immense value to people who have experienced a traumatic incident."
SupportLink Referral Coordinator Melanie Thompson and Police Minister Mick Gentleman had backed the need to fill gaps between trauma support services.
"What we need to look at is that gap immediately after the very first response. And when we look at trauma, it is that experience you see, as you indicated, at a road accident, for example. Whilst police can do the best they certainly can, there could be the gap immediately afterwards," Ms Thompson said.
Mr Gentleman said: "Trauma is a broad, unique experience for people and there just are not the broad services that can provide the timely, trauma-informed response if people do not fit into their box."
