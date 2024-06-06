The Canberra Times
Immediate trauma support services urgently needed in the ACT

By Jessica O'Bryan
June 7 2024 - 5:30am
Immediate trauma support services are urgently needed to help people at the scenes of traumatic incidents in the ACT, an inquiry has found.

