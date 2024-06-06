Two injured, big traffic delays from car crash in Campbell

A two-car accident on Morshead Drive has resulted in one lane in both directions being closed temporarily.
ACT Policing are at the scene of the crash, directing traffic between The Monaro Highway intersection and the roundabout at Staff Cadet Avenue.
Police said no one had been arrested.
An ACT Emergency Services Agency spokesperson said eastbound traffic was backed up to Kings Avenue.
They said two people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.
"The community is asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route," the spokesperson added.
More to come ...
