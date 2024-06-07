Samsung lights up Vivid Sydney with immersive installation breaking down language barriers

'Chorus of Light' combines technology and artistry that's inspired by Samsung's Galaxy AI smart phone. Picture supplied

With Sydney's annual festival of light, music, ideas and food, Vivid Sydney, now well underway, Samsung Electronics Australia is inviting everyone to experience its contribution to the magical event, and be part of a project to unite people around the world.



Samsung's captivating art installation, 'Chorus of Light', combines technology and artistry that's inspired by its Galaxy AI smartphone, which made its debut this year in Samsung's Galaxy S24 series, and is now available to millions of Australians [1].



Galaxy AI's launch marked a new era in mobile experience, with advanced AI technology allowing consumers greater personalisation by focusing on communication, productivity and creativity. Features including Live Translate [2] and Chat Assist [3] streamline information access, conversation engagement and messaging.



Samsung's aim with its newest device is to empower Australians to unleash their creativity and productivity in new ways and enable barrier-free communication.

'Chorus of Light' is an interactive journey for festivalgoers, created to reflect Vivid Sydney's 2024 theme of 'Humanity'. The installation focuses on uniting humanity through language and shared aspirations for the future by inviting visitors to record a personal message of hope in one of the 16 languages available with Galaxy AI.



Each attendee's message is then live translated and expressed as a dazzling light display in a co-created visual masterpiece by renowned international media artist, Susan Kosti.



The recorded messages will later feature in an original track produced by multi-genre Australian musician and beat maker, Ta-ku, known for his creative and emotion-rich style. The track will be crafted entirely from vocal samples recorded within the 'Chorus of Light' installation and then launched on Samsung's YouTube on 12 June for the world to hear.



'Chorus of Light' is an immersive experience designed to be an accessible celebration of language that will unite people through their recorded hopes for the future. Picture supplied

Beyond demonstrating the innovative power of AI, 'Chorus of Light' offers visitors the opportunity to create a brilliant Nightography portrait with a stunning interactive backdrop. On-site staff using Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones will be on hand to help people capture the ultimate Vivid Sydney memento; one that's ready-made for social media feeds.

Eric Chou, Director Mobile Experience at Samsung Australia, said 'Chorus of Light' was more than just an art installation. "It's a collective space for people from all walks of life to come together, break down language barriers and share messages of hope" he said.



"Inspired by Galaxy AI features like Live Translate and Chat Assist, as well as Nightography, it aims to provide something for everyone, with its immersive, accessible celebration of language that bridges human connection through the power of technology."

Mr Chou said 'Chorus of Light' is inspired by Galaxy AI's facilitation of real-time language translation for seamless communication.



"The installation aims to unite people through their recorded hopes for the future in a three phased journey, which throughout visually expresses the power of the latest technology and innovation from Samsung," he said.



Come on the journey

Visitors to 'Chorus of Light' will have the choice of two different pathways to experience the activation. The express route offers the elevated Nightography portrait opportunity on the viewing platform as well as the chance to try out Galaxy AI features like 100x AI zoom and Photo Assist. The premium route takes users on the complete journey, including the translated light crescendo moment and a Galaxy AI Chat Assist experience in the exit tunnel.

Visitors are invited to record a personal message of hope in one of the 16 languages available with Galaxy AI. Picture supplied.

Visitors entering the installation's premium route will start at the Galaxy AI welcome tunnel, which beautifully introduces the 'Chorus of Light' concept with light, animations and audio, inspired by the look and feel of Samsung's One UI.

Next, they will pass through the light portrait area and into the centre of the exhibit, where they can record their message and have it translated into light.

They'll finish in the Chat Assist exit tunnel, a visual gallery of tone-shifting text.

At the end of the 'Chorus of Light', festivalgoers can scan a QR code for a chance to win the ultimate Samsung Galaxy travel pack [4], allowing the winner to take a trip and try out Galaxy AI across the globe for themselves. The prize pack includes a Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Watch6, and a $5K travel voucher.



Mr Chou said 'Chorus of Light' builds on Samsung's previous two appearances at Vivid Sydney, which were embraced by festivalgoers as must-see attractions. "This year's light installation is set to become Samsung's most immersive and impressive yet, creating special moments that celebrate humanity through technology and innovation," he said.

Unforgettable experience

Vivid Sydney Festival Director, Gill Minervini, said the support from the festival's sponsors was "essential to bringing Vivid Sydney to life and creating a truly unforgettable experience for festivalgoers".



Samsung's light spectacular aims to celebrate humanity through technology and innovation. Picture supplied.

"Thanks to our partners, we have raised the bar on the scale of the festival to showcase the vibrancy and creativity of Sydney. We can't wait for audiences to experience all that Vivid Sydney has to offer this year."

The 'Chorus of Light' is open to visitors from 6pm each night at First Fleet Park in the Rocks for the duration of Vivid Sydney, from Friday 24 May to Saturday 15 June.



"We encourage everyone to come down and record their own message of hope, and experience 'Chorus of Light', inspired by Galaxy AI, for themselves," Mr Chou said.



Plan your Vivid Sydney trip at vividsydney.com

