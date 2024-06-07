The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Mark of ambition: will the NGA's $14m commission win our hearts?

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
Updated June 7 2024 - 3:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a vision so audacious it should hardly have been voiced - a massive, $14 million sculpture that would light up at night and reflect the moving landscape in the day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.