Meet the breeders looking for poultry with X-factor

"The community speaks with one voice when it condemns family violence," Justice Louise Taylor said in a scathing sentencing of a successful Canberra builder over family violence charges. Brendan Lionel Howe was sentenced on Thursday for his "insidious, entitled" abuse of his former wife on Thursday.
And within hours, Tim Piccione reported on another verdict, this time against a senior federal public servant who was found guilty of rape and assault charges against his former wife.
In other big news, a Canberra secondary college has been warned it could face its funding being cut for failing to comply with stringent conditions, a Senate estimates hearing has heard.
And the ACT Greens have lambasted ACT public servants who were behind the botched $77 million HR system upgrade.
Keep your brolly handy today. After a fairly mild night of 6 degrees, we're set for a top of 15 and up to 25mm of rain.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.