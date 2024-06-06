Meet the breeders looking for poultry with X-factor

The Canberra Times
June 7 2024 - 1:00am
"The community speaks with one voice when it condemns family violence," Justice Louise Taylor said in a scathing sentencing of a successful Canberra builder over family violence charges. Brendan Lionel Howe was sentenced on Thursday for his "insidious, entitled" abuse of his former wife on Thursday.

