House catches fire in early morning blaze

A home in Braddon caught fire early in the morning with neighbors reporting flames coming out the rear of the property.
Emergency services were called out to the home on Ijong Street around 4am on June 7.
Fire & Rescue ACT found the fire in a rear bedroom at the home on arrival at the scene.
The blaze was brought under control quickly, with the fire extinguished by 4.45am, firefighters said.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire, Fire & Rescue said.
ACT Ambulance attended the house but had departed the scene by 7am with no reported injuries.
ACT police were also called to the blaze, and were still investigating on scene at 7.30am.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, Fire & Rescue ACT said, but investigations are continuing.
There is no ongoing risk to the community.
