ANU's new vice-chancellor faces challenges on all fronts

Barely six months into her role as the Australian National University vice-chancellor, professor Genevieve Bell is facing fire from all fronts.
The distinguished professor in cultural anthropology has rejected all requests for media interviews since she was announced as vice-chancellor in September last year.
She missed the chance to explain to the public who she is and what her approach would be in managing the national institution.
Instead, she faced an at-times fiery grilling in Senate estimates on Thursday evening, dominated by tensions on campus surrounding the Israel-Hamas war.
The left-wing senators were outraged that professor Bell couldn't guarantee the university would divest from companies linked to weapons manufacturing and questioned calling in the police to deal with a largely peaceful pro-Palestinian encampment.
The right-wing senators came armed with images and stories of antisemitic behaviour and offensive slogans on campus. Jewish students, some of whom were sitting in the back of the room to observe the hearing, were feeling unsafe and unwelcome in the place where they lived and studied, the politicians said.
Professor Bell also let slip that actually two students had been expelled since October 7 last year, but refused to elaborate on what had justified the drastic action based on student privacy. Ten students have faced disciplinary action under the code of conduct.
The student association ANUSA is also in hot water over how it conducted its recent annual general meeting where it is alleged antisemitic behaviour took place. The independent organisation has been asked by ANU management to explain itself and how it can represent all students going forward, not only those deep in the pro-Palestine movement.
The new vice-chancellor has received a letter from the higher education regulator, TEQSA, over the encampment saga and also copped an earful from former Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.
She said the university still considered the pro-Palestinian encampment to be a peaceful protest, but revealed university management waited three days for ACT Policing to be ready to assist with moving the protesters on the morning of the Reconciliation Day public holiday.
Formerly the director of the ANU School of Cybernetics, professor Bell has leapfrogged into the vice-chancellor's chair to find that it is an uncomfortable place to sit.
After avoiding the public eye, except for book launches and event openings, she now faces a tough task of appeasing regulators and politicians while calming the discontent on campus.
It will take strong leadership and clever diplomacy to find common ground and unite the fractured university community.
