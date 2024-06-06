Immigration Minister signs new direction, orders department to update him promptly

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has signed a new ministerial direction he says will ensure that "the protection of the Australian community and common sense" will prevail in visa appeal decisions.
But the Coalition quickly attacked the move as confirmation the Albanese government had failed to keep the community safe, with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton positioning himself as the man to fix the problem.
Mr Giles, who has faced repeated calls to resign over the release of dozens of foreign criminals from immigration detention by a tribunal citing his ministerial Direction 99, is also criticised for shifting blame to his department.
Shadow Home Affairs spokesman James Senator Paterson said the minister needed to explain why he had wrongly claimed the former detainees were being monitored by drones.
"He's got to take responsibility for his own public hallucinations," Senator Paterson, speaking alongside Mr Dutton in Melbourne on Friday, told reporters.
"I'm not sure what drones he even imagined were being used given that they didn't have any. It's up to him to explain, and not just throw the department under the bus when anything goes wrong on his watch."
Mr Giles said the Home Affairs Department was now updating him promptly, after Secretary Stephanie Foster recently admitted in Senate estimates it had not been informing the minister of matters before the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.
"I've put in place a 24-hour protocol where I'm being notified of any adverse AAT decisions," Mr Giles told reporters.
"This has been in place for the last week or so, and has enabled me to consider the cancellation of visas in the national interest extremely promptly."
Speaking at a press conference in Melbourne on Friday morning, Mr Giles announced he had just signed the new Direction 110, which will come into force on June 21.
"The revised direction makes it clear that the safety of the Australian community is the Albanese government's highest priority," he said.
"It elevates the impact on victims of family violence and their families into one of the existing primary considerations."
The minister said there were "a small number of cases - around ten" that would need to be dealt with by the AAT under the existing Direction 99, which the government claims is being misinterpreted to release dangerous non-citizens into the community.
Mr Dutton said the new direction "won't go far enough" and seized on the issue to attack Mr Albanese's leadership.
He said the Prime Minister, who had agreed to make it harder for the tribunal to deport non-citizens with strong ties to Australia after lobbying from then New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, was to blame.
"The Prime Minister has implemented Direction 99; Andrew Giles is just the patsy for it," Mr Dutton said.
"If you commit a crime as a non-citizen against an Australian citizen, if you were born in another country, you should expect to be deported."
Shadow immigration minister Dan Tehan said in a statement that, if elected, a Coalition Government "will rescind Direction 110 and remove ties to Australia as a primary consideration".
Mr Giles said, when asked if he could "guarantee" the new direction would be "clear": "These are clear crystal clear directions to decision makers about the expectations that I have that the Australian government has and the Australian community has about non-citizens."
Direction 99, which Mr Giles signed in January last year, directs that the AAT make the "strength, nature and duration of ties to Australia" a primary consideration in visa decisions.
Mr Albanese and his minister have blamed the AAT for the release of dozens of violent criminals, insisting that the direction's intention had not been followed.
When pressed on whether the signing of the new direction was an admission that the former Direction 99 "was wrong", Mr Giles: "I'm taking responsibility for putting in place a direction that can sends a very clear signal to decision makers and to the Australian community about how they should go about making these visa conditions."
"The advice we had around the direction has not been reflected in AAT decision making," he said.
"That is why we are acting promptly to ensure that decision makers are equipped and indeed are informed as to the basis upon which they should be approaching these considerations."
Mr Giles ended the press conference after questioning veered into his admission earlier this week that he had been wrong to say former immigration detainees were being monitored with drones, which Mr Dutton has seized on to accuse the minister of "lying".
"I'm not going to take any lectures on transparency from Peter Dutton. His record speaks for itself," Mr Giles said.
"We still don't know anything about his decision to grant those visas to the au pairs back when he was minister responsible in 2018, when he refused to account for himself."
Senator Paterson called on Mr Giles to release the departmental advice "that he says he relied on when he claimed that there were drones monitoring release detainees in the community."
"Because immediately when he said it, no one believed it," Senator Paterson said.
"Everyone was sceptical of it, with good reason. Because the Department of Home Affairs and Border Force grounded the drones they did have a year earlier ... We're ready to monitor and protect the community. And it's them who invent imaginary drone programs, monitoring detainees, that don't exist."
Mr Giles said Mr Dutton had also presided over the release of violent non-citizens, including one of the men accused of a brutal assault in Perth.
"I've been very clear in the Parliament that I relied on information provided by my department," Mr Giles said, before ending his press conference.
Senator Paterson said both Mr Giles and Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil were shirking responsibility.
"It's always someone else's fault - it's the AAT's fault, it's the Home Affairs Department's fault. They never take responsibility."
