Swyftx review: Here's what we really thought

This is branded content for Hedge with Crypto. Hedge with Crypto may be compensated by affiliate partners if you click through.



Picture supplied

Swyftx is an Australian crypto exchange that has been around since 2019.



Despite its popularity amongst its user base of over 700,000 everyday Aussies, its products and services have evolved. If you're considering investing and trading Bitcoin and other assets this year and beyond, finding out if Swyftx is still one of the best options is worth your while.



We created a Swyftx account, bought crypto with AUD, and tried out its features to assess if it's still a viable option.

Here's our quick verdict

Over the last six months, we have used Swyftx to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum using AUD.



The interface has been revamped, providing a contemporary and straightforward trading experience with smoothly integrated functionalities. If we had no difficulties using it, it's hard to see how anyone could either.



Although the trading fees of 0.6 per cent have stayed the same, they have introduced a tiered structure where fees decrease to 0.1 per cent if you have a higher trading volume. But it was the features that were the most pleasing.



A free-to-use demo mode, ways to automate your crypto investments, the mobile app, instant AUD deposits, and TradingView charting make Swyftx a top-rated choice.



Swyftx pros

Over 350 digital currencies to buy with AUD, USD, and NZD.

Trading fees that start from 0.6 per cent.

A free-to-use demo mode to trial and explore.

Never been hacked.

Integrated TradingView charting package with advanced tools and indicators.

Swyftx cons

No NFT marketplace.

Crypto-to-crypto transactions aren't allowed..

Picture supplied

The Swyftx features we liked

There is a $20 Bitcoin signup bonus

Everyone likes a bonus and there is an offer where you can get $20 of free BTC using this Swyftx referral code. It only works for every new account and is valid until further notice.

Access to all the crypto you need

Most people will be able to deposit cash and buy Bitcoin and Ethereum quickly on Swyftx. However, Swyftx offers access to over 350 cryptocurrencies, including all the major coins, such as Tether (USDT), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Ripple (XRP), and Polygon (MATIC).

But popular and upcoming altcoins like Pepe and Algorand are also available.

It's straightforward to use

Swyftx ensures that Australian traders find the desktop platform and mobile apps easy to use. The company is recognised for its straightforward interface, but it recently revamped it to enhance functionality.



The customisable dashboard remains, and various improvements have been made to how the features integrate with each other. Besides the noticeable visual changes, we found the experience to be more enjoyable than before.



Picture supplied

The navigational buttons on the left side of the interface have also been kept. Swyftx's crypto features and account management tools are easily accessible and navigable.



We found the experience straightforward and almost light-hearted. If you are not feeling confident, we suggest turning on the crypto demo mode so you can explore the platform and trade virtual money in a risk-free environment.

They have a free demo mode

Swyftx is one of the few Australian exchanges that offers a free account for crypto demo trading with virtual funds. To activate the demo mode, simply click on the settings icon at the top right-hand corner of the dashboard.



In the demo mode, you'll have access to $10,000 in virtual funds to familiarise yourself with the platform and hone your trading skills.



However, certain features such as fund withdrawals will not be available. Since the funds are virtual, you can place trades and market orders without any risk.



Picture supplied

Buy crypto in bundles

You can choose to buy cryptocurrency in packages, which can reduce your fees compared to buying them individually. This is a good option if you want to diversify your cryptocurrency investment portfolio.



Picture supplied

Using Swyftx has the benefit of allowing you to set up recurring orders for bundled purchases. This feature allows you to automatically allocate your funds to purchase a bundle (or more) at consistent intervals.



Many investors favour this method to gradually grow their portfolios without predicting the market, as it helps reduce the impact of price fluctuations.

A seamless mobile app

Swyftx has apps for iOS and Android mobile devices, allowing you to access all features and trade while on the move.



This includes tools for managing accounts, tracking portfolios, purchasing crypto with cash, and viewing real-time price charts. You can even set up biometric fingerprint log-in for additional account security and peace of mind.



The Swyftx app stands out for its design and user-friendly interface, making it one of the best crypto apps available. During our experience, we encountered no technical errors or latency issues.



The app also features a dark mode that can be easily toggled, a demo trading mode, and convenient access to the customer support team.

Dollar-cost-averaging

If you've been investing in crypto or traditional markets, then you know the benefits of DCA.

It's a popular method for people who want to build their crypto portfolios slowly. Rather than trying to time the market, it's about regular investments over a long period of time.



You can find this option in the buying panel.



Recurring orders can be used to purchase single or multiple digital currencies (bundles), and funds are directly taken from your linked Australian bank account. However, you cannot use a credit card for recurring purchases.

Crypto tax reporting tools

No one likes preparing their taxes, but Swyftx makes it less painful by letting you quickly export your crypto transactions for the financial year. Either generated as Excel files or PDFs, you can use these for your taxation obligations.



You can access a record of your crypto transactions in the "Transaction Reports" section of your profile.

Security and your peace of mind

If you hear of an exchange that has been hacked then it's an automatic turn-off.



However, since its inception in 2019, Swyftx has not encountered any security breaches or hacks. Their outstanding track record is attributed to their adherence to and implementation of industry-leading security protocols.



Additionally, they actively monitor all accounts to safeguard them from potential breaches and unauthorized access. In the event of any suspicious activity, the account is promptly locked until the password is reset. Swyftx seems to be a secure and trustworthy platform for purchasing and exchanging various cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

They are licenced

Swyftx Pty Ltd (ACN 623 556 730) is a Brisbane-based platform that is registered with AUSTRAC as a digital currency exchange. It also complies with rigorous Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CTF) regulations.



All financial activities exceeding $10,000 are closely observed to detect and prevent tax evasion, money laundering, terrorism financing, welfare fraud, and other forms of organized crime.



As a certified DCEP, Swyftx must uphold stringent transaction monitoring programs and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) policies. This entails verifying the identity of every user, as mandated by law.

Swyftx fees

Deposit and withdrawal fees

Swyftx does not charge fees when you fund your account. It doesn't matter if you use bank transfers, PayID, or POLi - it's all free. The exception is credit cards, where a 2 per cent fee may apply.



The same applies to withdrawals of AUD to your nominated Australian bank account - zero fees apply.



However, withdrawals of cryptocurrencies from your Swyftx wallet to an external hardware wallet or another exchange will incur a standard blockchain fee.



The blockchain fee will depend on the crypto being transferred and blockchain congestion, but this is normal.

Fees to buy and sell crypto

Trading fees on Swyftx start at 0.6 per cent and can be reduced to 0.1 per cent if your 30-day trading volume meets certain criteria. That is, if your trading volume over the last 30 days is equal to or greater than $100k, then your trading fees reduce to 0.55 per cent.



Of course, everyday Australians won't have trading volumes that high, so you should know that the starting fee of 0.6 per cent is reasonable compared to other crypto platforms.



For example, Independent Reserves charges 0.5 per cent, and Cointree charges as much as 0.9 per cent. The instant buy/sell feature on CoinSpot incurs a 1 per cent fee every time you use it.



Picture supplied

Funding your account

Swyftx offers various ways to deposit AUD into your account, including:



Transfers from Australian banks.

PayID.

Credit cards.

All depositing methods are free, except credit cards, for which there is a fee of 1.99 per cent and a spread of up to 3.5 per cent. Banxa, a third-party payment provider, facilitates the service, causing this extra cost.

Our trading experience on Swyftx

Even though the Swyftx interface stands out as unique (and better designed) compared to many other Australian platforms, the process of buying crypto has maintained its efficient and user-friendly nature.



After funding your account, you must choose the digital currency and input the amount you want to spend. The currencies will then be swiftly transferred into your wallet, allowing you to monitor their performance.



Trigger and recurring orders are perfect for achieving a certain level of control or automation in your trading activities.



Trigger orders: These are when you can specify a target price for a digital currency. The order will be executed once the market price reaches that price.

Recurring orders: As mentioned above, this automatically purchases cryptocurrencies using funds from your linked Australian bank account.

The real bonus is the integrated TradingView charting package and all its analytical tools. You will have access to a complete set of drawing tools, indicators, and other analytical features.



One observation we made while testing the interface is that the drawings and annotations we created on the real-time charting window were preserved when switching between digital assets.



On top of that, we could revisit our analysis even after logging out and logging back in.



We enjoyed the trading experience on Swyftx, mainly due to its well-designed interface. While TradingView charting is available, there are no order books to evaluate the trading volume or spread of any given asset.



Swyftx offers a smooth trading experience tailored explicitly for the general public.

Customer support is exceptional

Swyftx has excellent customer support, as indicated by its outstanding Trustpilot score of 4.6 out of 5.0. This score is based on over 4,600 customer reviews, of which 95 per cent were categorised as 'great' or 'excellent'.



Compared to other Australian crypto exchanges, Swyftx has one of the best Trustpilot ratings, which indicates the quality of the service and experience.



Moreover, according to Kevin Groves, the founder of Hedge With Crypto: "Swyftx has one of the most responsive customer support teams. They quickly respond, and their follow-up work is impressive in ensuring your queries are 100 per cent resolved."



In our testing for this review, a customer service team member entered the chatbot and introduced themselves within three minutes.



Now that is what you call service. Other ways to contact Swyftx include direct phone support, email, and Telegram. Swyftx is one of the few exchanges in Australia that offers telephone assistance.

Final review - thoughts

Swyftx has an extensive selection of over 350 digital currencies, distinctive cryptocurrency purchasing options, and a sleek mobile app, Swyftx remains connected to the cryptocurrency community and consistently delivers excellent products and services.



While the platform has changed over time due to market needs and regulatory compliance, Swyftx still embodies the characteristics of a dependable and trustworthy cryptocurrency exchange.



It offers great value for money, boasts many features tailored to the Australian market, and is unified by a well-crafted and highly functional interface. However, if you want to broaden your investments, they don't offer CFDs, stocks, indices, and the like.



You must find a share trading platform in Australia to do this.

