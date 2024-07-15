Secret tunnels and haunted buildings are some of Canberra's mysteries

And the National Film and Sound Archive is also said to be haunted, perhaps a leftover from its earlier purpose. Originally the building was the Australian Institute of Anatomy, where many corpses - humans and otherwise - were dissected and studied and visitors came to look at exhibits such as the heart of race horse Phar Lap. The building also housed Canberra's first morgue. It's rumoured the body of the murdered young woman known as the "pyjama girl" because of what she was wearing when found near Albury in 1934 might have been kept there briefly en route to Sydney.