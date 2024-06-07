Why a Raiders young gun asked to play second grade

Eager to get more minutes in his legs, boom Canberra Raiders rookie Trey Mooney asked to play second grade this weekend.
The young bull will look to get some big minutes against the Western Suburbs Magpies in NSW Cup in Sydney on Saturday.
It will make for a fearsome Raiders middle, with Corey Horsburgh (groin) also set to run out for the Green Machine this weekend.
Mooney's played the past seven NRL games for Canberra as he looked to establish himself as part of the 17 this year.
The 22-year-old has averaged 29 minutes coming off the bench during that time, but wanted to get some big minutes under his belt during the NRL team's bye round.
So he spoke to Raiders coach Ricky Stuart and will suit up this weekend while the rest of his teammates have a well-earned rest.
Mooney's averaging 86 run metres per game this year - the best return of his young career.
He's re-signed with the Raiders until the end of 2027, having initially wanted to see where he sat in the front-row pecking order before recommitting to the capital.
Now he's starting to cement himself in the 17 after Horsburgh's injury opened the door.
Horsburgh will play his first game in two months after he injured his groin against Parramatta in round five and will run out alongside Mooney in a star-studded NSW Cup side that sits on top of the ladder.
He will return to the NRL side to face the North Queensland Cowboys at Canberra Stadium next Friday as a strong Raiders forward pack starts to get stronger.
Along with Horsburgh potentially being in the selection mix, the Raiders could also welcome back Pasami Saulo (back) against the Cowboys.
He's been struggling to overcome a bulging disc and had a second injection during the week.
"Trey's asked to go back and get some more minutes and I think it was a great gesture of Trey's," Stuart said.
"He wants more minutes because I've got three middles on the bench and they're rotating and not getting massive minutes.
"When you've got three middles on the bench that happens - one or two just get a few lesser minutes.
"So it's a good opportunity for Trey to go back and get some game time and play under a bit of fatigue.
"Get through that unscathed and he'll definitely be picked in the 17 going into the Cowboys game."
The Raiders have had a rollercoaster ride in the NRL over the past two months.
Their young players won a golden-point thriller against the Dolphins last weekend, were on the wrong end of thrashings from the Sydney Roosters, Cronulla and Brisbane, overran Canterbury despite going down to 11 men and came back from the dead against the Sea Eagles.
It's been the NRL equivalent of four seasons in one day.
Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead said it was providing an excellent grounding for the raft of youngsters doing their NRL apprenticeship at the moment.
Guys like Ethan Strange, Kaeo Weekes, Xavier Savage and Mooney have all been establishing themselves at the elite level.
"If you look over the last three weeks they've had probably every type of game they could do," Whitehead said.
"They've had golden point, a big loss, went down to 11 men against the Bulldogs and the comeback against Manly.
"It's going to be a lot of experience in a few games for them and they'll learn from that - especially [the Dolphins game], a big learning curve of how to control the game when it comes down to golden point.
"It's only going to benefit them in the long run."
NSW CUP ROUND 14
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Western Suburbs Magpies at Lidcombe Oval, 2pm.
NRL ROUND 14
Bye: Canberra Raiders
