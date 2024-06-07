The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

'Overlooked': Corruption commission yet to prove its worth

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
June 8 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It hasn't even finished its first year of operations, but those who were hoping for big things from the National Anti-Corruption Commission and its chair, Justice Paul Brereton would be wise to temper mightily their hopes and expectations of what it might achieve.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.