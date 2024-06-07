'Overlooked': Corruption commission yet to prove its worth

The excuses of A-G's lawyers were, to a point, accepted by the judge, but it is not so clear that they will deserve to escape censure once it emerges that this failure to produce was not an unfortunate incident of a particular case, but one repeated in case after case, in each of which there were lawyer-client discussions. The judge was much more sceptical of excuses for the "oversight" coming from Home Affairs lawyers. The AFP was only indirectly involved, but it was aware material was being withheld. Its legal people were not apparently as enthusiastic about a "duty of fairness" to produce factual and opinion material unhelpful to its case as they showed themselves to be in the Bruce Lehrmann case.