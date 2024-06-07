Canberra's most expensive apartment gets a new price guide

The search for a buyer continues for one of Canberra's most impressive apartments: a five-bedroom penthouse on Kingston Foreshore.
Known as Jewel in the Crown, the home is the combination of three apartments within the Sapphire development at 45 Honeysett View, Kingston.
When it was first listed for sale in October 2023, the property was expected to surpass the current house price record of $9 million.
However, a Canberra property price record is looking unlikely.
The seller is now hoping to fetch $8 million for the penthouse, the updated real estate listing shows.
Selling agent Mario Sanfrancesco of Blackshaw Manuka said the new price guide was added to give potential buyers more clarity.
"There were comments [from buyers] that it might be $12 million, or something like that," he said.
"So we wanted to make it very clear that that's the number."
As well as five bedrooms, five bathrooms and parking for eight cars, the penthouse includes ultra-luxury touches.
There's a brass-detailed whisky bar, a kitchen designed for a private chef and a "music atrium" that currently houses a Steinway and Sons concert grand piano.
Set over three levels, the property also includes three terraces, two outdoor kitchens and an outdoor spa and fire pit.
The Sapphire apartment complex was developed by Keggins and designed by Melbourne architecture firm Elenberg Fraser.
It was completed in 2020, but the penthouse took another 18 months to finish.
Buyers from Canberra and interstate had so far shown interest in the penthouse, Mr Sanfrancesco said.
"I haven't managed to close the sale at this stage," he said.
"However, we've had a couple of very serious offers early on and we're still in discussions with a couple of those parties."
Potential buyers had said the property was comparable to penthouses on Sydney Harbour or overseas, Mr Sanfrancesco said.
"The feedback has been that it's spectacular, it's simply stunning, that it's well worthy of being named the Jewel in the Crown," he said.
He said it wasn't unusual for a high-end home to take months to sell.
"As you go up on the pointy end of price, there are fewer people that can write a cheque to that amount," he said.
But Mr Sanfrancesco said he was positive a buyer would be found soon.
If the property sells for its $8 million price guide, it will set a record price for a Canberra apartment and be among the capital's top home prices.
Just five homes - all standalone houses - have sold for $8 million or more in Canberra.
One $8 million sale happened discreetly at the beginning of 2024, when a house on Wickham Crescent in Red Hill changed hands.
Canberra's house price record stands at $9 million, set in 2020 with the sale of a sprawling Empire Circuit estate.
Mr Sanfrancesco said the Kingston penthouse would still set a new benchmark in the ACT.
"Whilst it's not going to break a record, it will definitely be a penthouse record and the beginning of new things for Canberra lifestyle-type properties," he said.
