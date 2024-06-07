Holly George launches her beautiful single Feeling in Braddon on Friday night

Canberra singer-songwriter Holly George is launching her beautiful ambient-pop single Feeling on Friday night at 23 Londsdale Street in Braddon.
The launch kicks off at 6.30pm on Friday, June 7.
The video for the single was filmed in Belconnen and edited by Holly.
It shows another, otherworldly side of Belco, especially the otherwise empty Westfield carpark at night.
The video clip ends with the message: "tell your friends you love them".
"Feeling is the story of the emotional rollercoaster experienced as a result of a friend's suicide event," Holly said.
"The song is a soft electronic ballad, sensitively navigating the topic of suicide through euphoric and emotionally captivating soundscapes.
"The lyrics: vague, simple and beautiful, question the thoughts and emotions of the time. The song is a simple question as to why, and represents a reminder that life is valuable."
Young people are celebrated in the video.
"The music video celebrates the existence and interconnectedness of human relationships, and juxtaposes the overwhelming sadness of the song," she said.
"It is a celebration of human connection, expressing love for the people we have and reminding them of their value."
Holly said she was inspired by artists such as Flume, Flight Facilities, Lana Del Rey, Mitski and Holly Humberstone.
Feeling is her second single.
