It's well past time for the public service to fully embrace AI

Finally. In a speech earlier this week the Assistant Minister for the Public Service, Patrick Gorman, said "public servants should use [artificial intelligence]. And use it wisely".
This is the type of leadership that is required. The truth is the Commonwealth public service and state and territory public services are not keeping pace with their counterparts in comparator countries, nor indeed the private sector in Australia.
And there is an opportunity for stronger senior leadership at the centre of government to drive system-wide adoption of AI.
Automation of workflows, machine learning and data analytics, all integral components of AI applications, have a long and largely successful history in the APS.
This use of technology improves outcomes by automating repetitive and mundane tasks, removing the possibility of human error, and freeing up employees to focus on complex and high-value tasks.
It also informs policy and program management by enabling the use and analysis of huge amounts of information in seconds that would take humans weeks or even months to get across.
Used with the appropriate involvement of people in decision-making, they are an accepted and largely uncontroversial part of the way the APS goes about its business.
But when we speak to leaders across the APS it's clear there is a great deal of reluctance to use AI from ICT areas already struggling to keep current systems working.
Senior executives in policy and program areas are either confused by the Digital Transformation Agency's interim guidance on government use of public generative AI tools or are using the interim status as an excuse not to explore how AI can add value to their work. There is no sense of urgency to capitalise on AI.
Ironically, the APS is already benefiting from the private sector's more proactive approach to adopting AI. Private sector companies providing services to the APS have been employing AI to deliver better outcomes for some time now. At xAmplify we have partnered with NVIDIA to develop an Australian-owned and operated digital twins platform.
A digital twin is a virtual replica of a physical asset (eg refrigerator), system (eg hospital), or process (eg manufacturing assembly line) that simulates its behaviour, performance and dynamics in real-time, enabling organisations to benefit through things like predictive maintenance, testing, training and optimisation.
Early last year, with an investment of less than $100,000 and two weeks, we used the platform to develop a twin of a complex supply chain managed by an external service provider for an APS agency.
Employing AI and machine learning, the twin enables the service provider to optimise elements of the entire logistics network, including by running predictive simulations to significantly improve the timeliness of provisioning.
This small investment has highlighted some $2 million in efficiencies within the department's network.
Last week an AI-literate executive in the APS pointed out to me the capacity for AI to identify trends in ministerial correspondence to highlight issues that require greater scrutiny. In our experience, more senior executives are not thinking along similar lines.
In this case, a potentially simple AI integration with the Department of Finance's parliamentary document management system could identify letters in separate portfolios about a complex challenge occurring across different regions of Australia.
Ordinarily this type of trend would not be picked up because of the siloed nature of the APS. AI could identify this trend and draw it to the attention of the responsible agency, triggering it to look for a systemic policy or service delivery anomaly that needs to be addressed. AI can see and analyse the sum of a problem.
There really is no limit to the opportunities for AI to be used successfully within bureaucracies. We don't need to try to solve the biggest, most complex policy and service delivery challenges with AI.
We do need to have a senior official at the centre of the public service who is mandated and resourced to identify the many low risk and uncontroversial processes that can benefit from the use of AI. Without this leadership the APS will be slow to capture the significant productivity gains and better outcomes that AI can deliver.
Australians expect the best from government and that means using AI now.
