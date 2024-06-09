The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

It's well past time for the public service to fully embrace AI

By Jose Del Rio
June 10 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Finally. In a speech earlier this week the Assistant Minister for the Public Service, Patrick Gorman, said "public servants should use [artificial intelligence]. And use it wisely".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.