Highgate apartments referred to ACT building regulator

Reports of structural defects at an inner-city apartment complex have been referred to the ACT building and construction regulator.
A report by an engineering consultancy firm in September 2023 found balcony balustrades at the Highgate apartment complex were not properly reinforced, propping up glass at risk of "spontaneous shattering".
The report recommended residents remained clear of balustrade edges and used "extreme caution" when accessing balconies.
Building Minister Rebecca Vassarotti confirmed the matter, first reported by The Canberra Times, had been referred to Access Canberra for assessment.
"I am aware of recent media reporting of building defects on balconies at the Highgate Apartment complex in the City Centre," she said.
"Given the seriousness of the safety issues identified in the media article, my team in the [Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate] has referred the matter to Access Canberra, as the regulator of building and construction for assessment."
Ms Vassarotti said she had been advised Access Canberra had not previously received any complaints about the balconies at the complex.
Highgate builder and developer Morris Property Group and Highgate's executive committee have been contacted for comment.
The report by engineering consultants Bligh Tanner identified 44 defects or issues at the complex, including glass that could potentially eject and shatter, damaged concrete columns and corrosion in steel structures.
The Canberra Times does not know if any of the issues identified in the Bligh Tanner report were investigated further or rectified.
Bligh Tanner conducted two inspections at the property to "identify structural and facade-related issues prior to the expiry of the building's statutory warranty", the report noted.
The firm had earlier been made aware of cracking to the balcony hobs and cracking in the basement slabs, which the builder had attempted to rectify, the report said.
"The balconies present a medley of issues, and are unlikely to resist the required design loads," the report said.
The report also noted a number of repairs to cracked concrete hobs were "poorly installed ... with several already failing".
Under the Building Act 2004, the statutory warranty for structural elements of a residential building, including balconies, is six years.
Ms Vassarotti said it was likely the balconies were covered by the statutory warranty and encouraged people affected to engage with the builder.
She said the owners corporation may also submit a complaint about building quality issues to Access Canberra.
"If defects are found, the regulator has powers to require the builder to fix those defects," Ms Vassarotti said.
"I do expect that where defects are identified in buildings, the builder and developer will come together to fix these defects proactively and quickly and make sure that home owners are not left to deal with these problems."
Morris Property Group, the builder and developer, completed the apartment complex in 2018.
