The reasons why the Brumbies can be 'cool' again

It used to be cool to go to the Brumbies. If you were catching up with friends, you did it at the Bundy Bar. If you wanted a night of excitement, it came with the price of admission to Canberra Stadium.
That mindset has slowly eroded over the past 20 years to get us where we are today. Where's the footy finals buzz in the capital?
The Brumbies will play a home quarter-final tomorrow night - most likely their last home game of the season - and the club is throwing everything into the build up to try to get you back in the stands.
I've trotted out plenty of ideas before. I reckon when the crowds come back, there's a chance to launch The Gallop - the Brumbies' version of the Viking clap - and what about putting a giant spa at the southern-end of the ground to embrace those winter nights?
I didn't, however, have a mechanical bull on my list. But that's what you'll find as a bit of precinct entertainment for the Brumbies-Highlanders clash.
Caden Helmers has dived into the reasons why you should turn up for the knockout game. Despite rugby's naysayers, there are plenty of reasons to turn up.
The Brumbies are the main show this weekend with the Raiders enjoying a well-earned break after their golden-point win last week. It was so good Raiders fans even started a petition to re-sign Jordan Rapana.
David Polkinghorne has taken the bye week as a chance to assess how the Raiders have gone this year, where they've excelled and where they need to improve. Because even though this year is a changing of the guard, you'll be surprised to see how they stack up with their performance last season.
Enjoy the weekend of footy and hopefully a good crowd can get the Brumbies home.
- Chris Dutton
