The ANU's expulsion of a pro-Hamas student was heavy-handed

I feel distinctly uneasy about the ANU's decision to expel Beatrice Tucker on grounds not specifically identified, but stated to be in accordance with the "Student Code of Conduct and the Discipline Rule" ("the code") ("ANU expels pro-Hamas student", June 6).
There are a number of elements within the code which the student might have been charged with breaching; presumably Tucker has been provided with better particulars on how it is alleged that they have contravened the code.
The lack of detail in the report in this regard is perplexing, as is any indication as to whether there is an avenue for appeal currently open to the expellee to challenge her expulsion.
The basis for the expulsion (under the referenced code) would seem to be an expression of strong support for Hamas by Tucker and, perhaps, the apprehension and personal fear this and related activities caused amongst Jewish students on campus.
Perhaps there is more that the university administration has relied on in determining this question. One would hope so, because these grounds alone would not appear to support such drastic action against any student.
Re the renaming of the Sirius building in Woden. What woke, revisionist, cancel culture nonsense.
The theme at Woden was the First Fleet, an event once celebrated in a more sensible, united and proud Australia but now despised by some members of the current.
And what about Phillip, named after the fleet's commander Captain Arthur Phillip, RN?
It will also be for the chop no doubt.
I hold no brief for the expelled ANU student and certainly don't share their views on Hamas. However, I would strenuously support them against the ANU's decision to exclude them from the university.
No matter how repugnant and abhorrent the view, a university is a place where both popular and unpopular views should be able to be expressed, and argued.
So long as a person has not indulged in violence or advocated it the university should not enforce its views on them. I oppose the exclusion from university forums of speakers who espouse unpopular views and I strongly oppose the exclusion from academia of a person who holds unpopular views.
If they have breached the laws of the state, the state can punish them. The university should be a forum where all views can be freely discussed. How else can people become educated?
The article "US attack sub heads to Australia for local 'maintenance'" (June 6) credits Australian submarine AE2 with being "the first submersible vessel to successfully run the mine-infested Dardanelles Strait" in the 1915 Gallipoli campaign. Commander Holbrook RN (as in the NSW town) might beg to differ, although his mission four months earlier in HMS B11 only entailed running the first of the two minefields.
Respiratory diseases (COVID-19, RSV, Flu) have been on the rise for some time but it is only now, rather belatedly, that steps in health care facilities are being taken to prevent the spread of these diseases.
A clear case of shutting the gate after the horse has bolted. But how effective are the measures in place? My recent experience at the Canberra Hospital is that most nurses do not wear masks, some wear surgical masks and the occasional nurse wears an N95 mask. No clinicians were wearing masks of any sort. These are not examples of good public health.
Respiratory diseases spread because of aerosols produced by coughing, speaking and yes, even breathing. Washing hands does not stop the spread of respiratory diseases.
The only effective strategy is to prevent the aerosols reaching the respiratory tissues. The answer to this is the use of respirator N95 masks which bind viruses through electrostatic interaction.
Surgical masks (and cloth masks) are not the answer as they do not bind the viruses and do not fit firmly around the face. An effective nasal spray to block binding of respiratory viruses is on the horizon and should be available as a pharmacy medicine soon.
Let's hope there will be sufficient public awareness of these measures as this is the only way to protect vulnerable people in our society.
Let me get this right. The community is rightly outraged at domestic violence. Brendan Howe commits horrific acts which Justice Taylor condemns, describing him as lacking remorse.
She then gives him a suspended sentence and 50 hours community service.
At least there'll be less litter on our roadsides. But really, is this an adequate response to community concern?
Brendan Howe gets a suspended jail sentence and community service. No wonder domestic violence perpetrators are rampant. The penalties are pathetic.
The opinion piece by Professors Zylstra and Lindenmayer (May 17) and follow-up letters begs the question as to who or what benefits from prescribed burns?
The victims of such human-managed fires are obvious, the multiple species of insects and animals living in the trees and shrubs and in the ground cover, skinks and other reptiles, myriad insects such as butterfly and moth larvae and cockroaches all of which break down the litter over time until there is a balance between litter production and litter reduction. That is nature's way of coping.
The other sufferers are those residents with respiratory issues, told to stay at home with their air conditioning on and windows closed for the day or two of high smoke production.
Who benefited from the recent burning of Little Black Mountain? The ground was scorched, there was 50 to 80 per cent crown scorch? By how much did this prescribed burn reduce the risk to assets on Black Mountain or people in nearby residential suburbs from bushfire? Was it 10 per cent for the next year or two? Twenty per cent? And from what baseline value?
The results of modern computer analyses using up to date models should routinely answer that question, for each burn. Such analyses should also predict the amount of carbon dioxide and other pollutants entering the atmosphere compared to the saving achieved by banning wood burning stoves and gas heaters.
Those are the questions I would like to see debated in The Canberra Times.
Although it was unsaid in the recent CT correspondence, we have been told often enough that no prescribed burn or series of burns will save us from a megafire like those of 2003, 1952 and 1939.
The 2003 fire swept across 10 kilometres of bare earth to savage Duffy and Chapman and other suburbs on the western urban/bushfire boundary.
Such fires sweep through the canopy at high speed regardless of the litter load. The only defences are to fireproof those houses on the urban fringe and remove volatile vegetation in the 50 metre of bushland adjacent to them.
John Illingworth asks "What is so inconvenient about a light tap?" (Letters, June 1). It is not the light tap that is the problem, it is the associated opportunity for hacking into my accounts, storage of my personal details and tracking of my purchases without my permission.
The most that can go wrong with cash is that I drop it or lose it.
The one and only time I used electronic payment at a busy and popular eating establishment on Canberra Avenue my account was hacked and a large number or unauthorised purchases subsequently made.
The bank advised us to close the account, reopen another and then we had to change all the direct debits over. Several days of work and worry. Cash all the way for me.
Don't you just love how sensitively our bureaucrats word their communications?
Writing to a nonagenarian and their contact support person to advise that the individual had been placed on an internal wait list for reassessment of their home care package, the writer advised that the wait could be 6-8 weeks.
They went on to say "if you haven't heard from a Home Support Assessor after that time" - and here comes the sensitive part - "or if you no longer require a reassessment ..."
Now what might precipitate a nonagenarian no longer requiring a home care package? Possibly they've moved into an aged persons home.
At least they didn't say "or if the individual has died waiting". Gotta love the bureaucracy for their thoughtful wordsmithing skills.
